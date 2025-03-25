Cinema

Popular actor and director Manoj Bharathiraja passes away aged 48

Manoj is the son of veteran director Bharathiraja
Manoj Bharathiraja
Manoj Bharathiraja
Manoj Bharathiraja, popular Tamil actor and director, passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 48 due to a cardiac arrest.

Manoj was the son of veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja and Chandraleela. He made his acting debut opposite Riya Sen in his father’s 1999 film Taj Mahal. Though the film tanked at the box office, Manoj managed to cast an impression among the audiences.

He went on to appear in a number of films, including Samudhiram, Kadal Pookkal, and Varushamellam Vasantham. He later transitioned into supporting roles, showcasing his versatility in films like Eeswaran, Maanaadu, and Viruman.

In 2023, Manoj ventured into filmmaking, making his directorial debut with Margazhi Thingal, a romantic drama starring his father, Bharathiraja, alongside newcomers Shyam Selvan and Rakshana. His most recent project was the web series Snakes & Ladders.

Manoj is survived by his wife, actress Nandana, and their two daughters. His untimely passing has left the film industry and his fans in shock.

