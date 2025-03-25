Pawan Kalyan pays tribute to his Karate coach Shihan Hussaini

Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, was one of his most well-known students. When Shihan briefly stepped away from martial arts, Pawan Kalyan was insistent on his return, even asking him to train him.

In an emotional two-page condolence note, Pawan Kalyan expressed his grief. The note in Tamil roughly translates to, "I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my guru Shihan Hussaini. I trained in Karate under his guidance. It was only four days ago that I learned about his battle with cancer. I spoke with my friends in Chennai and said that I arrange treatment at a foreign facility. I had planned to meet him on March 29 in Chennai, but his sudden passing has left me in shock. I pray to God for his soul to rest in peace."

Recalling his training days under Shihan, Pawan wrote, "Hussaini taught me Karate with strict discipline. I followed his instructions 100 per cent. At first, he was reluctant to teach me, saying, 'I don’t teach anyone these days.' But I didn’t give up, and eventually, he agreed. I would go to him early in the morning and stay until evening, training for my black belt in Karate. What I learned from him was used in my role as a kickboxer in the film Thammudu."

Pawan Kalyan also spoke highly of Shihan’s character and talents. "Shihan was not just a master of martial arts and archery; he was also a gifted musician, artist, sculptor, and actor. His decision to donate his body for medical research speaks volumes about his generosity and remarkable character," Pawan concluded.