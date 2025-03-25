Pawan Kalyan pays tribute to his Karate coach Shihan Hussaini

Shihan Hussaini, a renowned martial artiste, archer, and actor, passed away earlier today after a long battle with blood cancer. In a noble act of selflessness, he chose to donate his body for medical research. Known for his mentorship of prominent figures like Thalapathy Vijay and Pawan Kalyan, Shihan’s influence extended beyond martial arts.
Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, was one of his most well-known students. When Shihan briefly stepped away from martial arts, Pawan Kalyan was insistent on his return, even asking him to train him.
In an emotional two-page condolence note, Pawan Kalyan expressed his grief. The note in Tamil roughly translates to, "I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my guru Shihan Hussaini. I trained in Karate under his guidance. It was only four days ago that I learned about his battle with cancer. I spoke with my friends in Chennai and said that I arrange treatment at a foreign facility. I had planned to meet him on March 29 in Chennai, but his sudden passing has left me in shock. I pray to God for his soul to rest in peace."
Recalling his training days under Shihan, Pawan wrote, "Hussaini taught me Karate with strict discipline. I followed his instructions 100 per cent. At first, he was reluctant to teach me, saying, 'I don’t teach anyone these days.' But I didn’t give up, and eventually, he agreed. I would go to him early in the morning and stay until evening, training for my black belt in Karate. What I learned from him was used in my role as a kickboxer in the film Thammudu."
Pawan Kalyan also spoke highly of Shihan’s character and talents. "Shihan was not just a master of martial arts and archery; he was also a gifted musician, artist, sculptor, and actor. His decision to donate his body for medical research speaks volumes about his generosity and remarkable character," Pawan concluded.