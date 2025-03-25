Actor and master martial artiste Shihan Hussaini passes away after battle with cancer

Actor, karate expert and archery enthusiast Shihan Hussaini passed away in the early hours of Tuesday after a prolonged battle with blood cancer. His family announced the news in a poignant Facebook post, which actually struck hard for all his students, followers, and fans.
Shihan Hussaini’s final rites will be performed in Madurai
Shihan Hussaini's body will be preserved at his residence at Besant Nagar, Chennai, and to allow family, friends, students, and the public to pay their respects. Later, his remains will be transported to Madurai for the final rites. On social media, his family posted a request inviting students, archers, parents, and coaches to pay respects to him by doing katas and shooting arrows.
Shihan Hussaini’s Brave Fight Against Cance
Throughout his illness, Shihan Hussaini bravely posted his battle against cancer on social media, updating his fans on a day-to-day basis. His frank posts went viral, and the Tamil Nadu government provided financial assistance of INR 5 lakh for treatment. Shihan also declared that he was willing to donate his body for medical research.
Shihan Hussaini’s Legacy in Film and Television
Shihan Hussaini’s career spanned diverse fields. He started his career in acting with Kamal Haasan's Punnagai Mannan in 1986 and then went on to work in big Tamil movies like Rajinikanth's Velaikaran and Bloodstone. He even had a prominent role as a karate trainer in Vijay's Badri. His recent movie appearances included Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Chennai City Gangsters, both of which starred Vijay Sethupathi. Other than acting, he was a familiar face on television, playing the role of a judge and presenter in a number of reality shows.
Shihan Hussaini is survived by his wife and daughter. His memory as a martial artiste, archer, and filmmaker will live on, and his legacy will be remembered and cherished by the people who knew and respected him.