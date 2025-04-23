This upcoming dance festival in Chennai is rooted in Bhakti and self-inquiry

“As a Sikh, we don’t do idol worship or rituals,” Raveena explains. “So whatever I know of Krishna or Vishnu comes from Kathak. But my inner connection to faith begins with Ek Omkar, with the teachings of Guru Nanak. That’s my first language of prayer.” In her piece, Raveena weaves together verses from Kabir—whose works are found in the Guru Granth Sahib—with Annamacharya’s compositions, creating what she describes as a “bridge of intent” between two worlds. “They may be in different languages and forms, but the longing is the same,” she says.

This sense of inner congruence, of returning to a place of stillness and authenticity, is something Divya hopes the festival can offer both artists and audiences. “I didn’t want it to be just a festival where you come and perform any piece, but something related to a theme, so that when an audience comes to watch, they feel like they’re watching an entire show as opposed to, say, three or four dancers just presenting and leaving,” she says.