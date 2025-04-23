World Dance Day: This festival in Delhi showcases India’s living legacies

Every year on World Dance Day, cities across the globe sway in unison to the rhythm of tradition, creativity, and expression. But few places honour the spirit of dance with the depth and devotion of Natya Vriksha, which presents the 18th edition of the World Dance Day Festival 2025, in collaboration with the India International Centre (IIC).
Curated by the celebrated Padmashri Geeta Chandran, this landmark festival is more than a cultural event—it’s a living tribute to movement, storytelling, and the timeless power of artistic connection. With a legacy of being the first institution in India to formally mark World Dance Day, Natya Vriksha continues to lead the way in blending tradition with innovation.
What sets this festival apart is its expansive embrace of all dance forms—from the sacred stillness of classical traditions to the bold experimentation of contemporary choreographies. It is a space where art becomes dialogue, and every gesture becomes a story.
This year’s highlight is the riveting solo performance Avatarana – The Story of Natya by award-winning artiste Ramaa Bharadvaj. A master of storytelling through movement, Ramaa breathes new life into the 2,500-year-old legend of Indian dance, fusing myth with humour and expressive theatre.
Equally captivating is the presence of Shashwati Garai Ghosh, a distinguished Odissi dancer known for her refined artistry and deep-rooted training under the greats. With her signature grace and grounded innovation, she brings tradition to the edge of reinvention.
Dancers of all styles will find inspiration in a rare open-format Movement and Dance Aesthetics Workshop led by the iconic Tanusree Shankar. Her globally recognised vocabulary blends Indian roots with contemporary flair, offering participants a chance to explore movement as both discipline and freedom.
Audiences will also be treated to the refined Bharatanatyam of Madhura Bhrushundi, a senior disciple of Geeta Chandran and a dynamic force in classical performance and education. Kathak lovers will witness the brilliance of Dheerendra Tiwari, whose emotive power and technical finesse reflect his lineage from legends like Pt Rajendra Gangani and Guru Aditi Mangaldas.
What truly defines the World Dance Day Festival is its commitment to community and continuity. It’s where first-time audiences sit alongside connoisseurs, where ancient wisdom meets modern imagination, and where the dance floor becomes a bridge across time and tradition.
April 26 & 27. At the India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi.