World Dance Day: This festival in Delhi showcases India’s living legacies

Curated by the celebrated Padmashri Geeta Chandran, this landmark festival is more than a cultural event—it’s a living tribute to movement, storytelling, and the timeless power of artistic connection. With a legacy of being the first institution in India to formally mark World Dance Day, Natya Vriksha continues to lead the way in blending tradition with innovation.

A Celebration of Form, Flow, and Freedom

What sets this festival apart is its expansive embrace of all dance forms—from the sacred stillness of classical traditions to the bold experimentation of contemporary choreographies. It is a space where art becomes dialogue, and every gesture becomes a story.