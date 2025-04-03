Month-long Mudra Dance Festival 2025 kicks off today at NCPA Mumbai

With the NCPA, one can be assured of going in depth of art and creativity. Hence, apart from the performances, there are several curated talks , exhibitions and workshops that one can be a part of to understand the aesthetics of ‘aharya’ in depth.

An exhibition by Avinash Pasricha titled Dance Through the Lens: A Visual celebration will take place at Dilip Piramal Art Gallery till April 29 showcasing pioneering works in dance photography. On April 27 one can attend an interesting talk by Sandip Soparrkar on Step in Style: The Art and Importance of Dance Shoes. The ballroom dance exponent will be talking about the significance of custom made footwear to provide comfort and strength during performances.