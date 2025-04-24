Odissi maestro Aruna Mohanty talks about dance, divinity and the power of Aharya

A

It began with a striking image: Krishna in court, surrounded by voices demanding answers. It made me reflect—aren’t we all questions circling the divine? We ask: Why me? What now? I found the deepest expression of these emotions through the voices of women, whether Sita or Surpanakha, Yashoda or Radha. Their narratives resonate with me as a performer and a woman. Eka Prashna is both myth and autobiography. In portraying them, I reveal my own questions—my Ajaya, Abhaya, Bijaya.