Indulge celebrates International Dance Day with Bengaluru’s The Vixens Crew!

What further reflects their strong bond as a team is their ability to be open-minded and learn from each other. This is much reflected in what Medha adds to the discussion, “Each of us has our style. So, for example, if Bhavna is doing a routine like vogue, she teaches us the same and therefore, we learn a new style because of her. Everybody has their unique style, which just contributes a lot to the group. We’re learning from each other on an everyday basis. I think that’s something very special.” The same reflects on their performances uploaded online as well, where each member gets their moment to shine as the respective member gets credited for the choreography they did for a particular routine. But it’s not just their ability to learn from each other that demands the attention of the viewer. It is also their spot-on synchronisation that goes into the choreography that truly highlights their chemistry. Much like their dance routines, it is no surprise that the girls can also sync on their fashion sense. The source for said synchronisation is not magical. It all comes from a conscious effort to be truly creative. And how do they ensure a harmonious partnership and a healthy flow of creative ideas? Open communication. Bhavana echoes this notion, “I think because of us spending a lot of time together, we all are on the same brain wavelength at this point. As a result, we sit together now and we brainstorm by discussing and asking questions like: okay, what would look good together as a whole?”