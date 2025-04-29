International Dance Day 2025: Dancer Vyjayanthi Kashi opens up on Kuchipudi today

A

For me, music is where choreography truly begins. It’s the soul that breathes life into movement. Often, I let the music lead—I listen, absorb, and let it shape the choreography organically. There’s always a vision, an image in the mind, and music helps translate that into motion.

My background in music allows me to be part of the composition process—choosing the right rāga, exploring rhythms, and finding the emotional core of a piece. The same lyrics in different rāgas can evoke entirely different moods. While some believe rāgas are interchangeable, I think each carries a specific rasa that elevates the choreography in its own way.

Rhythm is another pillar. I often create choreography before locking the tāla—building jatis, counterpoints, and pacing that match the story’s pulse. Every musical decision is made with the narrative in mind.