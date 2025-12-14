Bhavana Reddy: Steps etched across countries

If Kuchipudi feels newly alive on global stages, much credit goes to Telangana’s Bhavana Reddy. The internationally acclaimed artiste, daughter of Padma Bhushan awardees Raja and Radha Reddy, is leading a dynamic cultural movement through the New York–based International Centre for Kuchipudi Dance (ICKD). This mission recently came together in Philadelphia, where dancers from across the United States — many trained virtually through the year — gathered for a showcase rooted in legacy, precision and devotion, proving that tradition can travel beautifully across borders.

Bhavana carries forward a lineage that traces back to Vedantam Prahlada Sarma

Her journey began at home, under the mentorship of her legendary parents, contemporaries of ballet icons like Nureyev and Dupont, with whom they shared stages in Salzburg, Avignon and at Japan’s All Star Ballet Gala. “Inspiration came to me naturally with guru/parent figures such as mine. I would see them rehearse, create and explore concepts day in and day out. I try to be my most authentic self, that’s of utmost importance to me,” she reflects.

Trained intensively by her father, Dr Raja Reddy, Bhavana carries forward a lineage that traces back to Vedantam Prahlada Sarma. This awareness shapes her artistic identity. “I feel a great sense of responsibility and enjoy this feeling. I like to dig deep into my guru and their guru’s influences, their journeys, their successes and failures,” she says.

For her, Kuchipudi is not just performance but a lived spiritual practice. “I believe one can only truly experience something after love, hatred, boredom, exhaustion and complete surrender,” she says. Though the old guru–shishya parampara may not be fully practical today, she tries to give her students ‘a peek’ into that world, a glimpse of the discipline and surrender that define artistic truth.

When Bhavana founded ICKD in 2020, she envisioned a global classroom without borders. Today, with 30 dedicated disciples and students from Malaysia, Australia and the UK, the institute has completed five digital and four in-person showcases. Students meet her virtually across time zones — from Texas and California to the UAE and Europe — training through the year before gathering for intensives.

What has surprised her most is the closeness created online. “Faith in one’s guru, a student’s passion and mutual respect are the only barriers to teaching and learning,” she says. Even the signature precision of the Reddy family style holds strong across screens. “There are no innovations, just uncompromising discipline, attendance, scrutiny, respect, and a pinch of humour,” Bhavana adds.

She insists the transition from online to in-person is seamless. “Our connection and the outcome of training are the same. Some students have never met me, yet they train and perform online in the showcases,” she shares.

This year’s Philadelphia showcase, brought the US cohort together on the East Coast for the first time. The repertoire remained consciously traditional, curated to preserve the essence of Kuchipudi while introducing new audiences to its depth. “The lineup aimed to introduce and preserve the tradition for generations to come,” she says.

She emphasises core elements of the Reddy style: “Conquering time and space and dynamism. Authenticity is non-negotiable — whether in jatis, footwork, abhinaya or narrative sequencing.” Many students are Telugu speakers; those who aren’t learn collectively, creating ‘a well-rounded experience’.

Beyond performance, the showcase champions cultural preservation, something she holds dear. “It nurtures passion, creates an outlet for it and helps students share it with their circles, growing the following for Kuchipudi,” she notes.

— Story by Tejal Sinha