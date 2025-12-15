Medai Margazhi expands to 140 performances, creating an inclusive stage for classical arts in Bengaluru
Every December, the Margazhi season becomes a major cultural moment in Chennai, but its influence has been steadily reaching other cities too. Bengaluru is one of them and the city has been shaping its own version of this season by building spaces that support classical music and dance in a focused way. At the centre of this effort is Medai Margazhi, which has grown quickly over three editions and has become a platform that brings dancers and audiences together through the month. Following the success of its previous editions, Medai Margazhi is back in Bengaluru with its third edition and this time it is bigger and better. The festival has expanded its schedule, added more performances and opened its doors to a wider mix of artistes from senior dancers to young performers and child artistes. Curator Preeti Banerjee speaks about why she chose to expand the festival this year, how the audience for Margazhi in Bengaluru has grown, the importance of creating equal space for dancers at different stages of their journey and what she hopes this festival will mean for the classical arts community in the coming years.
How has Medai Margazhi grown since last year’s edition?
Last year we hosted 90 performances, which already felt like a big step for us. This year the festival has grown even more and we are presenting 140 performances across one and a half months. We have invited several senior dancers like Renjith Vijna, Janani Murali, Lavanya Sankar, Veena C Seshadri, Pavithra Reddy and Madhu Natraj’s group. At the same time we wanted to give space to younger performers, so we introduced weekend morning slots for child artistes between the ages of 10 and 20. Many young dancers applied last year and I felt this year was the right time to create a dedicated platform for them. For me this addition feels very special and meaningful.
What was the main idea or feeling you wanted to convey through this year’s line-up?
For me Margazhi is always a time of joy and celebration. I look forward to planning it throughout the year and the excitement keeps growing as the date gets closer. Plans change a lot along the way but I am happy to see that the festival is becoming bigger and more recognised. This is only our third edition and already more dancers and audiences know about Medai Margazhi. My aim is to create a festival that people in Bengaluru wait for every December, a festival they return to because of the atmosphere and the wide range of artistes.
What made you expand from 90 performances to 140?
There is a clear reason behind the expansion. In the first year, we had only five shows because we were testing the idea and trying to understand how the audience would respond. The second year grew to 90 shows. This year, the number of applications surprised me. I received exactly 1,780 applications only from Bengaluru. We are also running editions in Chennai and Coimbatore. When you receive so many applications from good dancers it becomes difficult to turn them away. Expansion felt necessary, so we could host as many performers as possible. We even had to advance the festival from the December 6 to the December 2 because the schedule became so full.
How do you balance younger dancers with established artistes?
Right from the beginning we wanted Medai to be a space that welcomes dancers at every stage of their journey. That is why we host child artistes, upcoming performers and senior dancers side by side. A senior dancer appreciated this approach last year and it stayed with us. For us, there is no hierarchy and no difference in the way we treat anyone. We genuinely believe that everyone is an artiste. The classical world is also changing now and people are more open to seeing all levels of performers share the same stage. I think this makes the festival feel more inclusive and alive.
Did feedback from last year influence this edition?
Last year we received a lot of praise which gave us confidence. This year we worked harder on promotions and also on bringing in sponsors, because running a festival on this scale needs financial support. Last year we had no sponsors but this time we have four. We also upgraded the stage design, lights and sound. Many dancers told us that these areas could be improved and we took their feedback seriously. Making these changes required money so we relied on both crowdfunding and sponsorships. All of this was done to give performers a more professional platform.
What does Margazhi personally mean to you?
To me Medai Margazhi feels like my own child. I never imagined I would create something this large in my dancing career. But I believe that when you truly want to build something, the universe helps you. Many people think running a festival is easy but our team is small in all three cities. We handle everything from the ground level — coordinating performers, managing the gate, organising volunteers and dealing with the crowd. My dream is simple. When people think of the December season in Bengaluru, I want them to think of Medai. Just one place, one space, like how everyone waits for the Ranga Shankara Theatre Festival every year.
What impact do you hope this edition will have on dancers?
I hope dancers feel even more connected to the festival. One thing they already appreciate is that young dancers and senior artistes perform on the same stage at Medai. This makes them feel more motivated to give their best because the festival stands for bringing everyone together. They also feel that their work is valued equally. I hope in the coming years dancers wait for this season and feel proud to be part of the line-up.
How do you see Medai’s role in shaping the classical arts circle in Bengaluru?
I do not believe I can shape the classical scene because Bengaluru already has a strong classical arts culture. But as a venue and festival my vision is clear. When people think of the December season in this city I want them to immediately think of Medai. I want to bring the flavour of Chennai’s Margazhi to Bengaluru in one single venue where the entire celebration takes place. If Medai Margazhi becomes that central point, I will feel the vision has been achieved.
INR 180 onwards. On till January 16. At Medai – The Stage Bengaluru, Koramangala.
