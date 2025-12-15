Medai Margazhi expands to 140 performances, creating an inclusive stage for classical arts in Bengaluru

Every December, the Margazhi season becomes a major cultural moment in Chennai, but its influence has been steadily reaching other cities too. Bengaluru is one of them and the city has been shaping its own version of this season by building spaces that support classical music and dance in a focused way. At the centre of this effort is Medai Margazhi, which has grown quickly over three editions and has become a platform that brings dancers and audiences together through the month. Following the success of its previous editions, Medai Margazhi is back in Bengaluru with its third edition and this time it is bigger and better. The festival has expanded its schedule, added more performances and opened its doors to a wider mix of artistes from senior dancers to young performers and child artistes. Curator Preeti Banerjee speaks about why she chose to expand the festival this year, how the audience for Margazhi in Bengaluru has grown, the importance of creating equal space for dancers at different stages of their journey and what she hopes this festival will mean for the classical arts community in the coming years.