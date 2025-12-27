Three unique productions take the stage at this year’s Sangam Festival

This year’s edition features three productions that highlight different directions within the classical dance landscape. Ananta Nartana by Aayam Institute of Performing Arts, New Delhi, focuses on ensemble choreography, using collective movement to explore rhythm, form, and spatial design. The work places emphasis on group dynamics, offering a perspective that moves beyond the solo-centric traditions often associated with classical dance.

Vichitra Pradarshini, presented by Padma Shri Chitra Visweswaran and Sukanya Ravindhar, brings together distinct creative sensibilities rooted in classical vocabulary. The production reflects how individual interpretation and long-standing tradition can coexist, revealing the elasticity of form within established frameworks.

Completing the programme is Meenakshi by Tejas Nrithyanjali, Arkonam, which draws from mythological and devotional themes. Grounded in narrative and spiritual inquiry, the work engages with the philosophical underpinnings that continue to inform classical dance practices across regions.

Reflecting on the festival’s intent, Bala Devi says, “The core mission of Sangam Festival was to establish a convergence of Indian classical music and dance from diverse regions of India and South Asia, fostering collaboration with artistes from global traditions. Sangam Festival's activities encompass performances, lectures, workshops, digital resources, mentoring, and financial support for artists. Additionally, the festival aspires to become an authentic source for universities and colleges seeking to enrich their repositories of Indian Classical and South Asian performing arts.”

Open to all. December 30. 10 am. At Kartik Fine Arts, Mylapore.

