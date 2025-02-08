Manipur folk festival at Dakshina Chitra showcases dance, martial arts & more

Dakshina Chitra presents the Manipur Folk Festival, a celebration of the rich cultural heritage of Manipur, till February 9 at DakshinaChitra Museum, located on the East Coast Road, Muttukadu. The festival will feature live performances of traditional dance and martial arts at 11.30 am, 12.30 pm, 3.30 pm, and 4.30 pm daily.

This festival is made possible through the support of the Manipur State Kala Akademi and the Manipur Handloom & Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd., organisations dedicated to promoting and preserving the cultural traditions of Manipur.