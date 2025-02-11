An Italian’s Indian ‘Odissi’: Dr Ileana Citaristi’s remarkable journey

Her heart beats and feet tap to the rhythms of Indian classical dance. When she joins her hands together on stage, she transforms into the epitome of grace. With over four decades of dedication to the art, Padma Shri Dr Ileana Citaristi is one of the most celebrated names in the world of Odissi and Chhau dance. Born in Italy, she merges her European roots with the beauty and depth of Indian classical arts with ease, along with contemporary choreographies that balance tradition and innovation. After her talk at the Hyderabad Literary Fest 2025, Dr Ileana shared her inspiring journey with CE.

Excerpts

What inspired you to pursue dance in the first place and why Odissi?

As a theatre actress in Italy, I was searching for a form of body language in theatre. When I saw a Kathakali performance, I realised that in India, there was a full-fledged grammar of body expressions which conveyed so much. Initially, I planned to learn a little bit of this grammar just to apply it to my theatre. That’s how it started. I came to Kerala to learn Kathakali for three months under Guru Krishnan Namboodiri. During that time, my guru mentioned Odissi.

In 1979, I returned to learn a bit of Odissi as well, thinking I’d split my time — six months for Kathakali and six for Odissi. But once I started learning Odissi under Guru Padma Vibhushan Kelucharan Mohapatra, I never went back. I didn’t continue with theatre or Kathakali; I became completely immersed in Odissi. Later, I also explored Mayurbhanj Chhau under Guru Hari Nayak. I became totally engrossed in what I was doing, and I stayed.



Classical dance is vast and not everyone can master it. When you started learning, what challenges did you face?

There were many challenges. It was a different culture with various languages, gestures, and meanings. To learn the dance, I had to understand the philosophy, literature, and music connected to it. It wasn’t just about learning movements — it was about acquiring knowledge of an entire culture. It was a journey of continuous learning that hasn’t ended.