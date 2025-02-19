Kolkata-gallery Experimenter brings a choreographic exploration of stillness and movement

Experimenter gallery in Kolkata presents a multi-faceted exploration of Padmini Chettur's choreographic work this weekend. The centrepiece is Stilling, a video installation exploring the technicalities of rotation through twelve fragmented oscillations. This meditation on movement examines spatial and temporal relationships, harmonies and disharmonies, and the individual within the collective.

The installation invites reflection on humanity's inherent irregularities in an age of increasing disembodiment. It also features Chalking, a performance and four-channel video installation being shown in India for the first time.

Alongside the installations, Padmini presents Philosophical Enactment 1, a solo contemporary dance performance with music by Maarten Visser and text by Aveek Sen. This India premiere, on February 19 and 20, delves into the body's capacity for expansion and retreat. The performance layers sound and text to create multiple entry points and perspectives, exploring the articulation of the inarticulable. Padmini's work, known for its minimalist and abstract approach, investigates movement's essential anatomical nature, prioritising tension over emotion.

Entry free. February 18-22, 10.30 am onwards. At Experimenter, Hindustan Road, Kolkata.