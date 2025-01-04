Bimbavati Devi on the art of Manipuri dance

A

I would never claim to be an expert in Thang-Ta. However, as a martial art form of Manipur, deeply admire it and am captivated by its bold stances and postures. It possesses a subtle grace and a profound philosophy rooted in the concept of infinity. All the movements in it often trace the path of the number eight.

I have always been impressed by the bold yet subtle nature of Thang Ta. I incorporate its movements into my choreographic works, modifying them to suit dance choreography. I prefer not to use it in its raw, traditional form. When intend to showcase Thang-Ta exactly as it is, invite artistes of it from Manipur to present it authentically.