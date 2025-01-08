Classical performing art exponents Sudha Raghuraman and Mohanapriyan Thavarajah to take the stage in New Delhi

Get ready to witness a mesmerising performance of classical dance and music presented by Ganesa Natyalaya. This Bharatanatyam institution in New Delhi is all set to begin the New Year by treating the audience to the program Nitya and Swara on January 12, an evening featuring the performances of the renowned artistes Sudha Raghuraman and Mohanapriyan Thavarajah. The instution also commemorates its Golden Jubilee this year.

The performance will begin with Carnatic vocals by Sudha who is a recipient of the Gandharva Samman Award before moving on to a Bharatnatyam piece by Mohanapriyan, an artiste of international repute based in Singapore. His act called Skanda Rasam will be rich in Abhinaya and portray the valour and personality of Lord Kartikeya.