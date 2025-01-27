Exploring ballet’s global legacy: The unique styles that shape this timeless art form

Ballet, as an art form, has flourished across the globe, with different schools developing distinct techniques, styles, and philosophies. Each school reflects the cultural and historical context of its origin, shaping the way ballet is taught and performed today. The Russian, French, Italian, English, and American schools are among the most influential, each contributing unique elements to the world of ballet.

The Russian School, particularly associated with the Vaganova method, is known for its emphasis on expressive movement and dramatic storytelling. Developed by Agrippina Vaganova in the early 20th century, this method combines the elegance of French ballet with the strength and athleticism of the Italian tradition. Russian ballet places a strong focus on fluidity, musicality, and grand, expansive movements. Companies like the Bolshoi Ballet and Mariinsky Ballet are celebrated worldwide for their dramatic performances and virtuosic technique.

The French School is the birthplace of classical ballet, with its roots tracing back to the 17th century under the patronage of King Louis XIV. The French style is characterised by its elegance, precision, and lightness. Movements are smooth and understated, emphasising clarity and grace over physical power. The Paris Opera Ballet, one of the oldest ballet companies in the world, continues to uphold this tradition, training dancers with a focus on refined technique and artistry.

The Italian School, heavily influenced by the Cecchetti method, is known for its strong emphasis on technique and control. Created by Enrico Cecchetti, this method trains dancers to master clean, precise footwork and fluid transitions between movements. Italian ballet is recognised for its powerful jumps, dynamic turns, and technical brilliance. It played a significant role in shaping modern ballet training, influencing schools and companies worldwide.