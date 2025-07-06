This upcoming performance by Shoma Kaikini focuses on the idea of slowing down and taking a breath

Breathe is a solo dance performance by Shoma Kaikini that offers a calm, thoughtful experience instead of a usual stage show. Using Indian classical music and dance, Shoma creates each moment live on stage, without fixed steps or set routines. The performance is about being present, slowing down and connecting with your breath.

We get chatty with Shoma to uncover the idea behind the performance, the role of music in such a spontaneous performance, what she thinks the audience can take away from the performance and lots more…

Your upcoming performance is titled Breathe. It feels less like a traditional dance recital and more like a meditative experience. What inspired this concept?

In 2024, I went through a period of deep self-reflection. I turned 40 in November 2023 and that milestone made me take a long, hard look at my life. I realised that I was stuck in patterns — things I’d been struggling with for years — and I didn’t feel emotionally or financially stable. That process led to a revelation about the nervous system. It’s like an automated software in our body — and unless we actively work on regulating it, it just keeps repeating the same patterns.

The simplest and most effective way to begin regulating the nervous system is through the breath. But most of us aren’t aware of how we breathe. It just happens, unconsciously. So, Breathe emerged from that awareness — the need to slow down, to pause and to reconnect with something as basic and powerful as breathing.

You mentioned that the piece involves improvisation. How does that work within the framework of classical dance?

Yes, improvisation is central to this work. It’s like what we see in comedy improv, which is quite popular in Bengaluru. People enjoy it because the performers are creating at the moment. I’ve been exploring improvisation within the vocabulary of classical dance — particularly kathak — for the past two years.

When I improvise, I have to be 100 percent present and something beautiful happens — the audience also becomes present. They start to breathe with me, because they’re watching something that’s unfolding in real time. There’s no script, no choreography, just presence and that in itself creates a meditative effect.