Aadil Khan: Dance has shown me that my talent makes me my own boss

In a city that’s always grooving to its own beat, Hyderabad recently welcomed a familiar face in the world of dance and entertainment: Aadil Khan. The choreographer and actor, who has made a mark both on social media and on stage, brought his infectious Bollywood energy to a packed workshop in the city. “Participants experienced a pure, authentic Bollywood dance vibe, full of energy, fun, and that true filmy feel,” Aadil said. Hyderabad, he shared, felt like the perfect place for this kind of energy. “Hyderabad’s energy is quite similar to cities like Mumbai, New York, and London; it is super enthusiastic and crazy! The vibe is electric,” he added.

Aadil doesn’t separate performance from personality

There’s something deeply grounded about the way Aadil moves, not just on the floor, but in conversation. He doesn’t separate performance from personality. “I genuinely love what I do, and the audience naturally connects with that. The love is mutual!” he shared.

What many don’t realise is that Aadil never set out to be a choreographer. “Dance started as a passion; I initially learned it to add to my acting portfolio. But in 2017, a random dance video of mine went viral, and everything changed from there. I started getting so much love. Shahid Kapoor has been a major influence in my dance journey,” he said.

Yet the early days weren’t all inspiration and applause. “The biggest challenge was finance; I come from a lower middle-class family and didn’t have the money for training. But I was lucky to meet some really kind people who helped me financially and supported my dance training,” he shared honestly.

Convincing his family took time. “They were against it at first. Since we had no income source at home, they wanted me to take up a stable job and maybe join an AC mechanic’s shop. But eventually, they saw the passion and supported me,” he recalled. That quiet victory at home was just as important as the success that followed.

Even now, when most would expect lavish studios and big production sets, Aadil prefers to keep it simple. “I prefer choreographing in my own space; it is just me and my dance partner, Krutika, in the hall of my house with a small mirror. All my choreographies have been created there. I don’t like too many people around when I’m in that creative zone,” he revealed, and that insight into his process felt both surprising and intimate.

In a digital age where trends evolve overnight, Aadil knows the importance of staying updated on social media. “Staying updated with what’s trending in the market, especially Gen Z styles, keeps me on my toes,” he said. But it’s not just about dance for him. Aadil shared, “Since I’m also an actor, I love making comedy videos in addition to dance content. Those videos connected with a wider audience and helped build a massive following on social media.”

Celebrity collaborations are now part of his journey, and he knows the highs and the quirks of it. “Every celebrity is different; some are super easy and comfortable to work with, while a few come with their own tantrums. It’s always a mixed experience,” he said laughing. What about his dream projects? “For dance, definitely Shahid Kapoor. For acting, I’d love to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan sir,” the choreographer noted.

More than anything, dance has taught him many things: “Dance has shown me that my talent makes me my own boss. I don’t need to rely on social media; I can go anywhere in the world and still make money doing what I love.”

Looking ahead, he expressed, “Right now, I’m in talks for a good acting project. I’ll also be shooting a music video with Mellow D next month. And there’s a possibility of Bigg Boss and I’m currently in talks with their team.”



— Story by Darshita Jain