Mangaluru student sets world record; performs Bharatnatyam non-stop for 170 hours

A 20-year old college student set a new world record by performing Bharatanatyam continuously for 170 hours, which is about 7 days, from July 21 to July 28, 2025.

Remona Evette Pereira from Mangaluru sets longest Bharatanatyam dance record in the Golden Book of World Records

Remona Evette Pereira, a 20-year-old BA student from St Aloysius College in Mangaluru set this new record. Remona received support from her guru, Dr. Shrividya Muralidhar, and her college administration, along with constant medical assistance.

She started dancing on July 21 at 10 am and only stopped on July 28 in the afternoon.

Her Bharatanatyam classmates welcomed her into the auditorium, where Remona was invited to receive her certificate, with a Bharatanatyam procession. Ramona received her 'Certificate of Excellence' for the longest Bharatanatyam performance by the Head of Golden Book of World Records, Manish Vishnoei.



"Bharatanatyam is a dance form that’s difficult, yet Remona took up the challenge and danced for 10,200 minutes with curtailed breaks and rest, which is almost impossible to achieve by many," Manish said.

In fact, Manish Vishnoei was the one who initially suggested that she take up the challenge for five days, but she chose to dance seven days instead, defying all odds.