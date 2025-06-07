Kathak dancer Aditi Mangaldas discusses bringing Parabola Of Dance 2025 to Bengaluru this weekend

A

Our initiative, The Parabola of Dance, is as much about the process as the perfor mance. So, though the three incredible artistes will be sharing their work, they will also be allowed to share their processes. Why name it The Parabola of Dance? Well, if you take a point and go around it in a circle, it does become repetitive! But the parabolic trajectory is constantly evolving and thus it is continuously on an exploratory journey. That is the reason for the title! To me, any form of great art is a constant exploration like an ever-flowing river.