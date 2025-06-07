Kathak dancer Aditi Mangaldas discusses bringing Parabola Of Dance 2025 to Bengaluru this weekend
A graceful convergence of various dance forms is all set to take place in the city. In the form of Parabola Of Dance 2025 – Performance and Process, celebrated kathak dancer and choreographer Aditi Mangaldas is curating a beautiful event that will feature three brilliant artists performing and engaging in dialogue about their processes and choreographic choices.
Three dance artists explore choreography and process at Parabola Of Dance 2025
Kavya Ganesh (bharatanatyam), Sanjukta Wagh (kathak) and Snigdha Prabhakar (contemporary) will reveal the intricacies of their choreographies, their shared love for the art form of Indian classical dance and more! Ahead of the evening, we chat with Aditi and learn about the significance of the name, conversations that will be covered and more.
Parabola of Dance brings together bharatanatyam, kathak and contemporary dance. What conversations or connections will we see emerging between these accomplished performers during the discussions?
Every year, we invite artistes from various genres of dance. The three artistes or their choreographies are not linked. These independent choreographers will come together in a discussion to talk about their creative process that culminates in the presented work. This may give each one of them, as well as the viewers, many interesting ideas and food for thought. It is this exploration of their creative spheres that may give rise to interactions and collaborations.
Is there a deeper meaning or metaphor you’d like to share behind the title of the show?
Our initiative, The Parabola of Dance, is as much about the process as the perfor mance. So, though the three incredible artistes will be sharing their work, they will also be allowed to share their processes. Why name it The Parabola of Dance? Well, if you take a point and go around it in a circle, it does become repetitive! But the parabolic trajectory is constantly evolving and thus it is continuously on an exploratory journey. That is the reason for the title! To me, any form of great art is a constant exploration like an ever-flowing river.
INR 500. June 7, 7.30 pm onwards. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.