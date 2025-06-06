Nagarjuna steals the show dancing at son Akhil's baaraat, Naga Chaitanya joins the celebration

Videos and pictures from the vibrant baarat at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad have taken the internet by storm. Clad in a classic kurta, Nagarjuna proved age is just a number as he hit the dance floor with infectious energy. The 64-year-old star danced with full enthusiasm to DJ beats, much to the crowd’s delight. Joining in the revelry, Naga Chaitanya was seen managing the fog machine and grooving alongside his father, turning the entire celebration into a visual spectacle. Together, the Akkineni men brought rockstar energy to the baraat.

After the dazzling night of festivities, Naga Chaitanya was back to fulfilling his brotherly duties early this morning. He arrived at the family’s Annapurna Studios with his wife, actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who looked radiant in a shimmering golden saree. Naga Chaitanya looked equally elegant in a cream kurta. Celebrities including Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and Surekha were also spotted at the venue.

Watch the video here: