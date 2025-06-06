Nagarjuna steals the show dancing at son Akhil's baaraat, Naga Chaitanya joins the celebration

Wedding bells are ringing once again at the iconic Akkineni household. Following the lavish nuptials of Naga Chaitanya, it’s now the turn of his younger brother, Akhil Akkineni, to begin a new chapter with his fiancée, Zainab Ravdjee. The couple, who got engaged in an intimate ceremony on November 26, 2024 just days before Chay’s wedding on December 4 are tying the knot today, June 6, 2025. And while all eyes are on the bride and groom, it was the energetic baarat celebration that grabbed early attention, especially thanks to the ever-charismatic Nagarjuna.
Videos and pictures from the vibrant baarat at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad have taken the internet by storm. Clad in a classic kurta, Nagarjuna proved age is just a number as he hit the dance floor with infectious energy. The 64-year-old star danced with full enthusiasm to DJ beats, much to the crowd’s delight. Joining in the revelry, Naga Chaitanya was seen managing the fog machine and grooving alongside his father, turning the entire celebration into a visual spectacle. Together, the Akkineni men brought rockstar energy to the baraat.
After the dazzling night of festivities, Naga Chaitanya was back to fulfilling his brotherly duties early this morning. He arrived at the family’s Annapurna Studios with his wife, actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who looked radiant in a shimmering golden saree. Naga Chaitanya looked equally elegant in a cream kurta. Celebrities including Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and Surekha were also spotted at the venue.
The wedding is being held at Annapurna Studios which a deeply meaningful location for the family, founded by Akhil’s legendary grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao. This is the same venue where Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita exchanged vows last year.
The bride, Zainab Ravdjee, is an accomplished artist, entrepreneur, and former actress with roots in a prominent Hyderabad business family. Her father, Zulfi Ravdjee, is a noted industrialist. After the wedding, Akhil will return to the big screen with Lenin, an action drama co-starring Sreeleela and directed by Murali Kishore Abburu, slated for a November 2025 release.