‘Kuberaa’ teaser: Dhanush and Nagarjuna enter a dark world of power and ambition

The teaser video titled Trance of Kuberaa from the upcoming pan-Indian thriller Kuberaa was unveiled on Sunday, offering audiences a tantalising glimpse into a shadowy world where ambition is limitless and power comes with a steep price. With an arresting visual style and a haunting soundtrack, the teaser sets the tone for what promises to be a gripping cinematic experience.
Featuring Telugu superstar Nagarjuna and National Award-winning actor Dhanush in lead roles, Kuberaa brings together a powerhouse team—director Sekhar Kammula, composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), and lyricist Raqueeb Alam. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh, hinting at an ensemble cast woven into a narrative of intense moral conflict and ambition.
The teaser introduces Dhanush in a rugged, intense avatar, navigating a world painted in shades of grey. The soundscape, created by DSP, is anchored by the track ‘Meri Meri Meri Ye Duniya Saari’, performed by Hemachandra Vedala with vocal contributions from S.P. Abhishek, Shenbagaraj, Saisharan, Shridhar Ramesh, and Bharath K Rajesh. The music’s layered textures and rhythmic build reflect the psychological and emotional descent the characters are poised to undertake.
Director Sekhar Kammula, known for his thought-provoking storytelling, described the core of Kuberaa as a tale of inner conviction. “There’s a voice within that whispers—even if you’re alone and powerless, you must stand against the whole world. That’s the spirit of Kuberaa,” he said.
Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, Kuberaa is being mounted on a grand scale. The film will release in five languages—Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam—underscoring its pan-Indian appeal.