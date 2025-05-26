‘Kuberaa’ teaser: Dhanush and Nagarjuna enter a dark world of power and ambition

Featuring Telugu superstar Nagarjuna and National Award-winning actor Dhanush in lead roles, Kuberaa brings together a powerhouse team—director Sekhar Kammula, composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), and lyricist Raqueeb Alam. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh, hinting at an ensemble cast woven into a narrative of intense moral conflict and ambition.

The teaser introduces Dhanush in a rugged, intense avatar, navigating a world painted in shades of grey. The soundscape, created by DSP, is anchored by the track ‘Meri Meri Meri Ye Duniya Saari’, performed by Hemachandra Vedala with vocal contributions from S.P. Abhishek, Shenbagaraj, Saisharan, Shridhar Ramesh, and Bharath K Rajesh. The music’s layered textures and rhythmic build reflect the psychological and emotional descent the characters are poised to undertake.