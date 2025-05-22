Dhanush to portray Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in Om Raut’s biopic ‘Kalam’, announced at Cannes 2025

Bringing together a powerful team of talent, Kalam is produced by Abhishek Agarwal (of The Kashmir Files fame) under Abhishek Agarwal Arts, alongside Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film’s screenplay is penned by Saiwyn Quadras, who has previously written acclaimed biopics like Neerja, Parmanu, and the upcoming Maidaan.

The film traces the extraordinary journey of Dr Kalam—from his humble beginnings in Rameswaram to becoming one of India’s most admired scientists and the 11th President of India. Often called the ‘Missile Man of India’, Dr. Kalam was a visionary, educator, and advocate for youth and innovation. The film aims to capture not just the scientific genius but also the poet, teacher, and dreamer behind the public persona.