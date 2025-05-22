Dhanush to portray Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in Om Raut’s biopic ‘Kalam’, announced at Cannes 2025

In a major cinematic announcement unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival, it has been confirmed that actor Dhanush will headline a biopic on Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Titled Kalam, the film will be directed by Om Raut, best known for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.
Bringing together a powerful team of talent, Kalam is produced by Abhishek Agarwal (of The Kashmir Files fame) under Abhishek Agarwal Arts, alongside Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film’s screenplay is penned by Saiwyn Quadras, who has previously written acclaimed biopics like Neerja, Parmanu, and the upcoming Maidaan.
The film traces the extraordinary journey of Dr Kalam—from his humble beginnings in Rameswaram to becoming one of India’s most admired scientists and the 11th President of India. Often called the ‘Missile Man of India’, Dr. Kalam was a visionary, educator, and advocate for youth and innovation. The film aims to capture not just the scientific genius but also the poet, teacher, and dreamer behind the public persona.
Director Om Raut said in an official statement, “In an era starved of true statesmen, Kalam stood above politics and pettiness. Telling his story is both an artistic challenge and a cultural responsibility. His life is a universal lesson in resilience and purpose.”
While further details about the cast, release date, and filming schedule remain under wraps, Kalam is already being hailed as one of the most ambitious Indian biopics to date. The film will be mounted on a grand scale with the aim of reaching audiences globally.