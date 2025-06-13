Transcendence: Transgender dancers reclaim space through Bharatanatyam this Pride Month

“These artistes have already captivated audiences at prestigious platforms like the Margazhi season,” says Shanmuga Sundaram, who has long mentored and taught Bharatanatyam to the transgender community.

“With Transcendence, Bharatanatyam becomes more than a sacred art form. It becomes a vessel for identity, self-discovery, and liberation. The idea is simple,” says Sundaram, founder of the inclusive Narthaka Festival. “Art makes no distinction between genders. Dance is for everyone.”

For the performers, Bharatanatyam is a disciplined journey of grace, strength, and healing. More than just movement, it offers a voice.

Entry free.

June 19, 6.30 pm. At Alliance Française Madras, Nungambakkam.

sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com

X-@psangeetha2112