Utsavam 2025 takes us on a journey to reflect on the festival’s rich history

Utsavam 2025, the annual music and dance festival, is here to celebrate its 10th edition. This year’s theme, Legacy, takes us on a journey to reflect on the festival’s rich history, its impact on the community, and its contribution to the arts over the last decade. It’s a time to look back at what has been accomplished and also think about where we’re heading, especially in terms of the future of artistes and the arts themselves. As Shreya Nagarajan Singh, who has put together this festival, says, “Legacy felt like the perfect theme for this special anniversary, allowing us to honour both the festival’s past and its future, exploring the stories, challenges, and transformations that have shaped us along the way.”
What makes Utsavam 2025 stand out even more? “This year, we’ve curated two groundbreaking performances that truly embody the festival’s commitment to pushing boundaries and offering fresh perspectives. First, we have Tavam, a powerful and thought-provoking performance by five talented female Kattaikkuttu artistes who will explore the struggles women face in the traditionally male-dominated world of Kattaikkuttu theatre. The performance juxtaposes Arjuna’s journey to Mount Kailasa with the personal challenges of five rural women who defy social norms to follow their passion for performance,” says Shreya. Directed by P Rajagopal and Hanne M de Bruin, Tavam is an exploration of resilience and courage in the face of societal constraints, blending traditional Kattaikkuttu with compelling, realistic family dynamics.
“The Burden of Legacy is a compelling session with Yashoda Thakore, a revered Kuchipudi and Devadasi Nrityam artiste. Yashoda will delve deep into the politics of classical dance, examining the issues of power, privilege, and exclusion that have historically shaped the dance world and questioning who gets to tell the stories of this art form. It’s a session that promises to challenge and inspire. And of course, Kalavantulu, which Yashoda will later perform, is sure to keep you engaged,” Shreya adds.
As always, Utsavam is more than just a festival; it’s a platform for unique, forward-thinking concepts that aim to spark important conversations. With a diverse line-up of performances, panels, and discussions that dive into the essence of Legacy—from honouring the past to embracing the future— the festival is not to be missed.
Tickets: INR 175 onwards.
March 1, 10 am onwards.
At DakshinaChitra Museum, ECR, Muttukadu.
