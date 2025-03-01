Utsavam 2025 takes us on a journey to reflect on the festival’s rich history

“The Burden of Legacy is a compelling session with Yashoda Thakore, a revered Kuchipudi and Devadasi Nrityam artiste. Yashoda will delve deep into the politics of classical dance, examining the issues of power, privilege, and exclusion that have historically shaped the dance world and questioning who gets to tell the stories of this art form. It’s a session that promises to challenge and inspire. And of course, Kalavantulu, which Yashoda will later perform, is sure to keep you engaged,” Shreya adds.

As always, Utsavam is more than just a festival; it’s a platform for unique, forward-thinking concepts that aim to spark important conversations. With a diverse line-up of performances, panels, and discussions that dive into the essence of Legacy—from honouring the past to embracing the future— the festival is not to be missed.

Tickets: INR 175 onwards.

March 1, 10 am onwards.

At DakshinaChitra Museum, ECR, Muttukadu.

