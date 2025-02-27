Euphoria, Usha Uthup, Prateek Kuhad all set to bring the magic of music at this one-day music extravaganza you cannot miss!

The excitement then moves to Indore, where a blend of musical legends and rising stars will light up the stage. Euphoria, one of the pioneers of Indian pop-rock, will headline the night, bringing their iconic sound to Indore for a high-energy performance. With over 25 years in the industry, their influence on India’s independent music scene is undeniable. Alongside them will be the legendary Usha Uthup, whose voice has transcended generations, captivating audiences for over five decades. Known for her unique blend of languages and styles, Usha will bring her signature charisma to the stage, celebrating a career that has earned her two Padma awards. Adding to the evening’s vibrancy, The Western Ghats, a band known for their fusion of rock, pop, and electronic influences, will bring their fresh energy. Tanya Sojatia, an emerging talent in the world of jazz, R&B, and pop, will close the night with her soulful compositions and eclectic style.

Simultaneously, Noida will be transformed into a high-energy hub of hip-hop and electronic music on March 29. Leading the charge will be Seedhe Maut, one of India’s most influential hip-hop duos. Known for their hard-hitting lyrics and electrifying presence, they are changing the game in India’s rap scene. With millions of monthly listeners and songs like Khatta Flow and Nanchaku topping charts, Seedhe Maut are set to bring their revolutionary sound to Noida’s stage. Joining them will be Garv Taneja, aka Chaar Diwaari, a rising star blending old Bollywood with modern urban beats. His experimental sound and storytelling have earned him a dedicated fanbase, with tracks like Jhaag and Mera Saman Kaha Hai making waves. Yung Sammy, the Nigerian-Indian hip-hop sensation, will add a unique cultural twist to the night with his viral hits, while Prerna Sharma, also known as Dr. Psych, will bring a one-of-a-kind set to the stage, blending music with her other passions in psychotherapy, modeling, and marathon running.

From legends to emerging stars, these one-day editions of NH7 Weekender are set to deliver an extraordinary musical experience. So, whether you’re in Jaipur, Indore, or Noida, this is one weekend you won’t want to miss—filled with incredible performances, new discoveries, and memories that will last a lifetime.

Tickets start at INR 699. Available online.

March 28, 5 pm onwards - Jaipur, Zee Studios

March 29, 5 pm onwards - Indore, Phoenix Citadel

March 29, 5 pm onwards - Noida, The Great India Place