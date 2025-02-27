Euphoria, Usha Uthup, Prateek Kuhad all set to bring the magic of music at this one-day music extravaganza you cannot miss!

Get ready for an unforgettable weekend of music, friendship, and exhilarating performances as NH7 Weekender announces its one-day editions in Jaipur, Indore, and Noida this March. The magic kicks off on March 28 in Jaipur, followed by Indore and Noida on March 29. These one-day events promise to bring a curated lineup of some of India’s most exciting homegrown talent, offering a musical journey that captures the essence of each city. The festival is set to create moments that will live on long after the last note fades.
Jaipur’s edition will set the stage for an evening of soulful melodies, headlined by Prateek Kuhad, one of India’s most beloved singer-songwriters. Known for his evocative and heartfelt tracks like cold/mess and Kasoor, Prateek’s rise to fame has been meteoric, with millions of streams and accolades. His music, which transcends indie, has also made its way into Bollywood, with songs featured in Baar Baar Dekho and Mismatched. Alongside him, the rising star Akshath will bring his infectious energy to the stage, known for his hit track Nadaaniyan that has racked up millions of views. Frizzell D’Souza, with her soothing blend of acoustic rock and pop, will keep the vibe alive, her breakout hit Foolish Once Again earning her major recognition. The night will also showcase Jaipur’s very own Manan Mehta, singer-songwriter and pianist whose debut single Ghost in My Closet has already made waves in the indie scene.
The excitement then moves to Indore, where a blend of musical legends and rising stars will light up the stage. Euphoria, one of the pioneers of Indian pop-rock, will headline the night, bringing their iconic sound to Indore for a high-energy performance. With over 25 years in the industry, their influence on India’s independent music scene is undeniable. Alongside them will be the legendary Usha Uthup, whose voice has transcended generations, captivating audiences for over five decades. Known for her unique blend of languages and styles, Usha will bring her signature charisma to the stage, celebrating a career that has earned her two Padma awards. Adding to the evening’s vibrancy, The Western Ghats, a band known for their fusion of rock, pop, and electronic influences, will bring their fresh energy. Tanya Sojatia, an emerging talent in the world of jazz, R&B, and pop, will close the night with her soulful compositions and eclectic style.
Simultaneously, Noida will be transformed into a high-energy hub of hip-hop and electronic music on March 29. Leading the charge will be Seedhe Maut, one of India’s most influential hip-hop duos. Known for their hard-hitting lyrics and electrifying presence, they are changing the game in India’s rap scene. With millions of monthly listeners and songs like Khatta Flow and Nanchaku topping charts, Seedhe Maut are set to bring their revolutionary sound to Noida’s stage. Joining them will be Garv Taneja, aka Chaar Diwaari, a rising star blending old Bollywood with modern urban beats. His experimental sound and storytelling have earned him a dedicated fanbase, with tracks like Jhaag and Mera Saman Kaha Hai making waves. Yung Sammy, the Nigerian-Indian hip-hop sensation, will add a unique cultural twist to the night with his viral hits, while Prerna Sharma, also known as Dr. Psych, will bring a one-of-a-kind set to the stage, blending music with her other passions in psychotherapy, modeling, and marathon running.
From legends to emerging stars, these one-day editions of NH7 Weekender are set to deliver an extraordinary musical experience. So, whether you’re in Jaipur, Indore, or Noida, this is one weekend you won’t want to miss—filled with incredible performances, new discoveries, and memories that will last a lifetime.
Tickets start at INR 699. Available online.
March 28, 5 pm onwards - Jaipur, Zee Studios
March 29, 5 pm onwards - Indore, Phoenix Citadel
March 29, 5 pm onwards - Noida, The Great India Place