Bollywood meets global house music: FISHER and Chris Lake to debut ‘Under Construction’ series in Mumbai

In an electrifying fusion of Hollywood’s audacity and Bollywood’s glamour, global house music icons FISHER and Chris Lake are set to bring their groundbreaking Under Construction series to Mumbai’s historic Ballard Estate on April 20, 2025. Following their unforgettable Los Angeles spectacle, the duo is bringing their world-class production to India for the first time with Bollywood Boulevard, transforming the colonial-era streets into an unparalleled open-air electronic music utopia. This historic event isn’t just a concert—it’s a cultural revolution, marking a bold new chapter in India’s growing relationship with global electronic music.

As the first-ever Bollywood-inspired street music festival, Bollywood Boulevard will seamlessly blend the pulsating energy of a global block party with Bollywood’s iconic cinematic flair. Expect a jaw-dropping 360° revolving stage, a glamorous Walk of Fame, vintage film posters, and mesmerising 3D mapping, lighting, and special effects. Add a curated flea market, diverse culinary experiences, and interactive adventure zones, and you've got the ultimate celebration of music, pop culture, and heritage.

FISHER and Chris Lake’s three-hour set will include their chart-topping hits like Chris Lake’s Turn Off The Lights and FISHER’s global anthem Losing It, ensuring an electrifying night you won’t forget.

FISHER says, “We’ve shut down Hollywood Boulevard, and now we're about to bring the chaos to Bollywood! Expect the unexpected—it’s going to be a mental dancefloor experience like no other.”

Chris Lake promises, “Bollywood Boulevard is about pushing boundaries and creating unforgettable moments. We can’t wait to share this epic, one-of-a-kind experience with you under the open skies of Mumbai!”