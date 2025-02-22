‘Higher Love’ unites DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Subhi & Natania in groundbreaking South Asian collaboration for ‘SMURFS’ soundtrack

In a monumental moment for global music, celebrated artists Subhi and Natania have teamed up with Grammy-winning producer DJ Khaled and hip-hop royalty Cardi B on Higher Love, the electrifying lead single from the highly anticipated SMURFS film soundtrack. This landmark collaboration doesn’t just mark another chart-topping hit—it’s a bold declaration of South Asian representation in mainstream Western entertainment, proudly featuring the first-ever Punjabi Indian song in a major Hollywood animated movie.
Higher Love is a vibrant fusion of South Asian musical traditions and contemporary global sounds, arriving at a time when Indian music is experiencing unprecedented international acclaim. Produced by Desi Trill, a trailblazing music label focused on spreading Indian heritage worldwide under Universal Music Group, the track is a celebration of cultural revolution. Seamlessly blending hip-hop, R&B, and South Asian rhythms, Higher Love exemplifies Desi Trill’s mission to reshape the global music landscape.
This innovative track remakes Belinda Carlisle’s Heaven Is a Place On Earth, with Natania’s soulful English vocals intertwined with an all-Punjabi hook by Subhi. Higher Love represents the perfect cultural confluence—mainstream hip-hop meets authentic South Asian sound, an anthem of unity and celebration. The song’s debut coincides with the release of the SMURFS trailer, which has already sparked immense excitement, with Rihanna voicing Smurfette.
DJ Khaled shares, “Being part of this iconic collaboration is truly special. I remember watching the Smurfs as a kid, and now, I get to share this moment with my own children, who love the show. Collaborating with Cardi B, Natania, and Subhi on Higher Love is such a full-circle moment. I’m thrilled to be part of this monumental soundtrack and excited to share our music with the world.”
Natania reflects, “Higher Love is about magnetic energy—self-belief, confidence, and celebrating who you are. It’s joyful, it’s radiant, and I’m beyond excited to represent my roots and culture with such incredible artists. It’s a moment of pure celebration.”
Subhi adds, “Being part of this global soundtrack with such amazing talent—Desi Trill, Cardi B, DJ Khaled, and Natania—is a dream come true. I’m so grateful to bring my Punjabi heritage to this powerful track and represent India on such a grand stage. Music truly connects us all, and I can’t wait for the world to feel the joy and energy we’ve created together!”
Shabz Naqvi, founder of Desi Trill, states, “At Desi Trill, we’re committed to creating a soundscape that celebrates South Asian musical richness. Higher Love is the epitome of cultural fusion, showing that music knows no borders. This collaboration amplifies South Asian voices, especially Punjabi dialect, on a global stage, introducing our music to a new generation of fans. This is only the beginning of our musical revolution.”