‘Higher Love’ unites DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Subhi & Natania in groundbreaking South Asian collaboration for ‘SMURFS’ soundtrack

Natania reflects, “Higher Love is about magnetic energy—self-belief, confidence, and celebrating who you are. It’s joyful, it’s radiant, and I’m beyond excited to represent my roots and culture with such incredible artists. It’s a moment of pure celebration.”

Subhi adds, “Being part of this global soundtrack with such amazing talent—Desi Trill, Cardi B, DJ Khaled, and Natania—is a dream come true. I’m so grateful to bring my Punjabi heritage to this powerful track and represent India on such a grand stage. Music truly connects us all, and I can’t wait for the world to feel the joy and energy we’ve created together!”

Shabz Naqvi, founder of Desi Trill, states, “At Desi Trill, we’re committed to creating a soundscape that celebrates South Asian musical richness. Higher Love is the epitome of cultural fusion, showing that music knows no borders. This collaboration amplifies South Asian voices, especially Punjabi dialect, on a global stage, introducing our music to a new generation of fans. This is only the beginning of our musical revolution.”