Electronic music icon &ME of Keinemusik to make electrifying India debut

Get ready for an extraordinary musical journey as &ME – the globally revered DJ and producer from the iconic Berlin-based collective, Keinemusik – makes his highly anticipated India debut. This eagerly awaited two-city tour will see &ME take the stage in Mumbai at the Mahalaxmi Race Course on March 22, 2025, followed by an electrifying performance in Bengaluru at the Nice Grounds on March 23, 2025. A monumental occasion for the Indian electronic music scene, this event marks the first time one of the world’s most sought-after artistes will perform in India.

Fans can expect an unforgettable experience as &ME brings his signature sound to life – a mesmerising blend of sultry Afro-house beats, entrancing melodies, and deep, hypnotic grooves. His sets seamlessly fuse influences from deep house, techno, and Afrobeat, creating a soundscape that takes listeners on a transcendental journey. Known for his transformative performances, &ME is a master at merging raw energy with intricate musicality, leaving the crowd spellbound with every drop.

The partnership behind this groundbreaking tour – Team Innovation and Spacebound – couldn’t be more fitting. Mohit Bijlani, co-founder of Team Innovation, expresses his excitement, saying, “We’re beyond thrilled to bring Keinemusik’s &ME to India! His pioneering artistry and global appeal resonate perfectly with the evolving tastes of Indian music lovers. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering world-class experiences that not only enrich the Indian music scene but also demonstrate the power of electronic music to transcend borders and unite people through shared passion.”

Karan Singh of Spacebound, shares, “Keinemusik’s genre-defying artistry and worldwide influence make them the perfect act to unite Indian fans in celebration of the magic they create on stage.”

While &ME’s individual brilliance is unmatched, the Keinemusik collective – which also includes Rampa, Adam Port, and Reznik – has revolutionised modern electronic music with their genre-blurring approach. Their influence is undeniable, and their innovation has inspired a new generation of artistes. &ME’s solo sets are legendary, and tracks like The Rapture Pt. II and Fairchild have solidified his status as a true icon in the techno and house music world.

This tour promises an immersive, sensory experience: cutting-edge sound design, mesmerising visuals, and an electric atmosphere guaranteed to leave an indelible mark. Whether it’s the deep, introspective vibes of his house explorations or the full-throttle intensity of his techno-infused tracks, &ME will take audiences on an unforgettable journey. From seasoned music aficionados to first-time concertgoers, this event will create a shared space of pure musical enjoyment.

Whether you’re a die-hard Keinemusik fan or simply in search of an unforgettable night, &ME’s debut in India is not to be missed.

Tickets at ₹1,500. Available online.

March 22: At Mahalaxmi Race Course (Mumbai).

March 23: At Nice Grounds (Bengaluru).