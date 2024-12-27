Exclusive: ‘People said I wouldn’t make it,’ Karan Aujla tells Indulge, as he keeps rocking his fans with ‘It Was All A Dream’ tour
When Karan Aujla moved to Canada, music was far from his mind. At first, he took up odd jobs to make ends meet, but during his free time, he began writing songs — a hobby that would unexpectedly chart his path to fame. Not in his wildest dreams did he imagine he would get here. Yet, today, the Canada-based Punjabi singer, rapper, and songwriter is a global sensation, known for his infectious hits like Tauba Tauba. The track, which has become one of the year’s top foot-tappers, is still a viral anthem, with dance moves made iconic by actor Vicky Kaushal.
Now, as he is in India with his It Was All ADream world tour, Karan reflects on his journey. Born in the small village of Ghurala, Punjab, he overcame personal hardship — growing up without his parents — to find solace in music. “Music became my escape,” he tells us in an exclusive conversation. For Karan, this surreal rise to superstardom is nothing short of a dream come true.
Excerpts:
You are here with It Was All a Dream world tour. Please tell us how this tour was conceived and how does it feel to come to India and perform?
It Was All A Dream represents my journey from writing songs in Punjab to becoming a global artiste. Coming back to perform in India always feels special because this is where it all started. The love I receive here is different.
People are waiting to watch and hear you perform live in Hyderabad, especially after the magic you have created with Tauba Tauba. What’s in store for your fans?
For this tour, fans can expect all their favourites but we’re also bringing a whole new production level with some on-stage surprises. I’m particularly excited about performing the new tracks live and creating that special connection with my home audience. We’ve put a lot of work into making this show bigger and better than anything I’ve done before.
Your music has resonated with many fans. What do you think was the turning point in your career that led to your breakthrough?
Range in 2018 was definitely my breakthrough moment. Before that, I was mainly known as a lyricist for other artistes. When I started singing my own tracks like Don't Look and Facts, people connected with both the lyrics and delivery. Working with Yeah Proof and staying true to my roots while bringing something fresh to Punjabi music helped me stand out.
Tauba Tauba has garnered a lot of attention. How did it come to you? What inspired the song, and in your opinion, how does it represent your artistic evolution?
The catchy hook Tauba Tauba was inspired by the classic Punjabi way of expressing overwhelming feelings and we wanted to create something that would connect with both younger and older audiences. It represents my growth as an artiste because it shows I can deliver hits beyond just the hardcore Punjabi sound that I’m known for and yet not conform to the need of having Hindi lyrics to a Bollywood track. The success of this track proved that sometimes taking creative risks and stepping out of your comfort zone can lead to beautiful results. The song celebrates Punjab and the fact that people are waking up to this genre which was once considered regional.
Can you share the story behind your most popular tracks? What do you want listeners to take away from them?
Through all my music, I want listeners to feel both entertained and connected to real experiences — whether it’s the struggle, the success, or the journey in between. My aim is to keep Punjabi music authentic while pushing it forward. Don't Look came from a personal place of dealing with critics and proving them wrong. 52 Bars was about challenging myself technically as an artist and pushing boundaries in Punjabi rap.
Growing up in Punjab, what were some of the experiences that shaped your love for music?
Growing up without my parents was tough, but music became my escape. I started writing at 10-11 years old in my notebook, and the local melas in Ghurala really sparked my passion. I remember writing Range when I was just in 8th grade. Those early days of performing at small functions and writing lyrics in my school books — that's what really shaped me and my connection to music.
What motivated you to move to Canada, and how did that transition affect your music career?
Initially, I moved to live with my sister and get better opportunities — music wasn’t even the main plan. I was doing regular jobs but kept writing songs in my free time. Those early struggles in Canada actually gave me more stories to write about. The transition was tough, but the Punjabi music scene in Surrey helped me connect with other artists and eventually I got my break with Range.
Did you face any cultural challenges or discrimination when you first moved to Canada? How did you adapt?
When I first landed in Canada, it wasn’t easy as it was a whole new lifestyle. I did odd jobs while pursuing music. I wasn’t accepted at first because people had their doubts, but I kept writing and focused on my craft. Those struggles taught me to stay patient and never give up on my dreams. My hardships in Canada actually inspired many of my early lyrics — I wrote about real experiences and real people.
You’ve been open about your rivalry with late Sidhu Moose Wala. Can you explain how that rivalry has influenced your music?
Fame brings pressures and expectations that can lead to misunderstandings and conflicts. It’s important to focus on the positive impact we’ve made in the Punjabi music scene. Both of us have contributed to its growth, reminding us of the fragility of relationships in this industry. Open and respectful communication is key. I hope artists learn to prioritise unity and create music that brings people together rather than allowing conflicts to drive us apart, emphasising the importance of our artistry and the messages we convey.
Have you ever been apprehensive about making songs about violence, guns and drugs? Is there a specific reason you choose these subjects?
I try to reflect real-life situations in Punjab through my music. Many of my lyrics are inspired by real incidents and stories I’ve heard from people back home. My aim isn’t to glorify negative aspects but to show reality as it exists. I understand the responsibility that comes with my platform, which is why I also focus on creating tracks about family values, relationships, and personal growth.
What challenges have you faced in the industry that you believe have shaped your artistic identity?
The initial struggle of breaking into the Punjabi music industry as an outsider coming from Ghurala village was significant. Losing my parents at a young age and moving to Canada were major turning points that influenced my song-writing style — I often write about real-life experiences and struggles. The challenge of balancing traditional Punjabi elements with modern sounds has actually helped shape my distinct musical style.
How do you handle criticism, both from fans and the industry, especially in a competitive space like music?
Criticism is part of growth. Early in my career, people doubted my writing style and said I wouldn’t make it, but I stayed focused on my music. Not everyone will like what you do, but I believe in being honest in my songs and letting my work speak for itself. As long as I’m telling real stories and staying true to my roots, the noise doesn’t bother me.
What current projects are you working on and what can fans expect from you in the near future?
Fans can expect a lot of new music. I am currently working on a new album and super excited to introduce Punjabi music to newer audiences.
Are there any collaborations in the pipeline that you’re particularly excited about?
I am exploring global collaborations; stay tuned for some exciting things!
How do you maintain your authenticity while navigating the commercial aspects of the music industry?
I keep it real simple — I write what I live. My songs come straight from my life experiences, and I won’t change my Punjabi style just for commercial success. When fans connect with my music, they’re connecting with my real story. That’s why I’ve turned down big projects that didn’t feel authentic to who I am.
Outside of music, what are your passions or hobbies that keep you grounded?
Outside the studio, nothing beats spending time with my family and friends, and my passion for cars, fashion, food and travel — these simple things keep me grounded and remind me of who I really am.
Looking ahead, what legacy do you hope to leave in the Punjabi music scene?
I want the next generation to see that you can stay true to your Punjabi roots and still make it big globally. When people look back at my music, I hope they remember how I kept our language and culture pure while pushing boundaries with modern sounds. It was never just about hits for me — it's about telling real stories from Punjab to the world.
Quick 3 with Karan:
An artist you are waiting to collaborate with?
Burna Boy.
Diljit, Badshah or AP Dhillon – who do you like most?
Badshah.
A new music genre you want to learn?
K Pop!
Tickets at INR 2,999 onwards.
January 5.
Hyderabad (Venue to be announced).
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain