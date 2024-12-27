Exclusive: ‘People said I wouldn’t make it,’ Karan Aujla tells Indulge, as he keeps rocking his fans with ‘It Was All A Dream’ tour

When Karan Aujla moved to Canada, music was far from his mind. At first, he took up odd jobs to make ends meet, but during his free time, he began writing songs — a hobby that would unexpectedly chart his path to fame. Not in his wildest dreams did he imagine he would get here. Yet, today, the Canada-based Punjabi singer, rapper, and songwriter is a global sensation, known for his infectious hits like Tauba Tauba. The track, which has become one of the year’s top foot-tappers, is still a viral anthem, with dance moves made iconic by actor Vicky Kaushal.

Now, as he is in India with his It Was All ADream world tour, Karan reflects on his journey. Born in the small village of Ghurala, Punjab, he overcame personal hardship — growing up without his parents — to find solace in music. “Music became my escape,” he tells us in an exclusive conversation. For Karan, this surreal rise to superstardom is nothing short of a dream come true.

Excerpts: