Karan Johar enjoys Karan Aujla’s electrifying concert in Mumbai with Neha Dhupia, calls him a ‘showman’

Filmmaker Karan Johar couldn’t stop raving about Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla’s recent concert in Mumbai, describing the singer as a “showman” and sharing that he had an incredible time.

Karan took to Instagram Stories to repost a video originally shared by actress Neha Dhupia, who accompanied him to the event. The clip featured Aujla performing on stage, while Karan was seen dancing in the VIP area. Comedian, singer, and actor Munawar Faruqui was also spotted grooving alongside the filmmaker.

Expressing his excitement, Karan wrote on the reshared post, “Tauba tauba I had a super time at the Karan Aujla concert !!! He's such a showman!!! Thanks Neha.”