Karan Johar enjoys Karan Aujla’s electrifying concert in Mumbai with Neha Dhupia, calls him a ‘showman’

Filmmaker Karan Johar couldn’t stop raving about Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla’s recent concert in Mumbai, describing the singer as a “showman” and sharing that he had an incredible time.
Karan took to Instagram Stories to repost a video originally shared by actress Neha Dhupia, who accompanied him to the event. The clip featured Aujla performing on stage, while Karan was seen dancing in the VIP area. Comedian, singer, and actor Munawar Faruqui was also spotted grooving alongside the filmmaker.
Expressing his excitement, Karan wrote on the reshared post, “Tauba tauba I had a super time at the Karan Aujla concert !!! He's such a showman!!! Thanks Neha.”
Neha also posted several highlights from the night, including a video of Aujla’s performance, captioning it, “Making waves ... from one Karan to the other @karanjohar @karanaujla.” She later shared a selfie with Karan Johar, writing, “Our last one 2024!!! Making it count @karanjohar @karanaujla.”
In other news, Karan recently shared his resolution for 2025 on Instagram, stating, “Evolution should be your only resolution.”
On the professional front, Karan unveiled his upcoming project, Chand Mera Dil, in November, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film is set for a 2025 theatrical release.
Sharing the first poster, Karan captioned, “We have two chands ready to bring an intense & passionate love story like no other!!! Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai... Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni. Coming to cinemas in 2025.”