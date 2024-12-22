Vicky Kaushal joins Karan Aujla for a ‘Tauba Tauba’ moment on stage in Mumbai

As if the night wasn’t already extraordinary, Norwegian dance troupe Quick Style brought their flair to the stage, adding a layer of visual brilliance to the Mumbai stop on the tour. Parineeti Chopra also made a special appearance, affectionately referring to Karan as her brother while they performed Phela Lalkare from Chamkeela, adding yet another layer of star power to an unforgettable night.

Karan Aujla reflected on the experience, saying, “Mumbai, you were absolutely insane. Tonight was another massive milestone on the It Was All A Dream tour. To see so many people singing along and celebrating this journey with me was humbling and inspiring. I’m blessed by all the love. Bringing Vicky, Quick Style, and Parineeti on stage was a dream come true. It’s proof of the magic that happens when we come together as a community.”

With this resounding triumph in Mumbai, the It Was All A Dream tour continues to break records and exceed expectations across India, cementing Karan Aujla’s place as one of the most influential figures in contemporary Punjabi music.