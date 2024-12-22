Bollywood stars and Ambani family shine in style at NMACC arts cafe event

Mumbai witnessed a dazzling display of style and glamour as Bollywood celebrities and the Ambani family gathered for a special event at the NMACC Arts Cafe on Saturday night. The red carpet was a spectacle of high fashion, with attendees showcasing a range of elegant dresses and sophisticated western looks.
The Ambani family made a grand entrance, each member dressed impeccably. Nita Ambani exuded elegance in a classic black and white suit. Shloka Ambani, her daughter-in-law, opted for a chic peach off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress, complemented by Aquazzura sandals. Radhika Merchant, the newest member of the Ambani family, looked stunning in a moody floral Dior dress, accessorized with a coveted Hermes Kelly Bag. Isha Ambani also made a stylish statement in a vibrant pink mini-dress from Dolce & Gabbana.
The men of Bollywood also made stylish appearances. Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a leather jacket, adding a touch of edge with a metallic ear cuff. Shahid Kapoor opted for a classic all-black outfit, while his wife, Mira Rajput, chose a striking embellished dress from Kanika Goyal Label.
Bollywood's leading ladies brought their fashion A-game to the event. Katrina Kaif opted for understated elegance in a sleek black Toni Maticevski dress paired with Jimmy Choo pumps. Ananya Panday, on the other hand, embraced high drama with a plunging Gaurav Gupta mini-dress featuring a daring front slit. Gauri Khan and Vidya Balan both chose timeless and flattering black ensembles.
Sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor brought a burst of colour to the event, wearing bold pink and blue dresses, perfectly embodying the festive spirit of the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations. Suhana Khan showcased a preppy chic look in a Chanel skirt and jacket combination, while her close friend, Shanaya Kapoor, channelled ethereal vibes in a romantic white dress from Cult Gaia.
Madhuri Dixit also made a graceful appearance in a lavender off-shoulder tassel dress from Tanieya Khanuja. The star-studded event at the NMACC Arts Cafe was a true celebration of fashion and entertainment, bringing together some of the biggest names in Bollywood and the business world.