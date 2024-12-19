Ananya Panday redefines festive fashion in a bold cherry red pantsuit by Prabal Gurung

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently turned heads with a show-stopping look that is sure to inspire festive fashion choices. The young star took to Instagram to share a series of stunning photos, showcasing her impeccable style in a vibrant cherry red pantsuit.
With Christmas and New Year’s eve just around the corner, Ananya’s look offers a refreshing alternative to the traditional festive gowns. This powerful ensemble embodies the ‘boss babe’ aesthetic, exuding confidence and sophistication.
The pantsuit, a creation by renowned designer Prabal Gurung, is a statement piece. The sleek blazer, featuring bold power shoulders, full-length sleeves, and classic notched lapels, commands attention. The matching high-waisted pants, adorned with deep pleats, complete the look with a touch of elegance. The rich burgundy hue adds a vibrant touch, making it perfect for the festive season.
The ensemble comes with a hefty price tag, with the blazer priced at INR 98,100 and the pants at INR 61,900, totalling INR 1,60,000.
Ananya accessorised the look with minimal yet impactful pieces, including diamond stud earrings and shiny metallic pumps. Her makeup featured sultry smoky eyes, defined brows, and a touch of gloss on her lips.
Ananya’s bold fashion statement is sure to inspire many, proving that power dressing can be both elegant and impactful, making it a perfect choice for the festive season.