Trends

Ananya Panday redefines festive fashion in a bold cherry red pantsuit by Prabal Gurung

The ensemble comes with a hefty price tag, with the blazer priced at INR 98,100 and the pants at INR 61,900, totalling INR 1,60,000
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday@ananyapanday- Instagram
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently turned heads with a show-stopping look that is sure to inspire festive fashion choices. The young star took to Instagram to share a series of stunning photos, showcasing her impeccable style in a vibrant cherry red pantsuit.

With Christmas and New Year’s eve just around the corner, Ananya’s look offers a refreshing alternative to the traditional festive gowns. This powerful ensemble embodies the ‘boss babe’ aesthetic, exuding confidence and sophistication.

@ananyapanday- Instagram
@ananyapanday- Instagram

The pantsuit, a creation by renowned designer Prabal Gurung, is a statement piece. The sleek blazer, featuring bold power shoulders, full-length sleeves, and classic notched lapels, commands attention. The matching high-waisted pants, adorned with deep pleats, complete the look with a touch of elegance. The rich burgundy hue adds a vibrant touch, making it perfect for the festive season.

The ensemble comes with a hefty price tag, with the blazer priced at INR 98,100 and the pants at INR 61,900, totalling INR 1,60,000.

@ananyapanday- Instagram

Ananya accessorised the look with minimal yet impactful pieces, including diamond stud earrings and shiny metallic pumps. Her makeup featured sultry smoky eyes, defined brows, and a touch of gloss on her lips.

Ananya’s bold fashion statement is sure to inspire many, proving that power dressing can be both elegant and impactful, making it a perfect choice for the festive season. 

Ananya Panday
Rashmika Mandanna embraces her ‘heroine moment’, stuns in a black sari
Prabal Gurung
Ananya Panday
pantsuit

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com