Rashmika Mandanna embraces her ‘heroine moment’, stuns in a black sari
Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently embraced her ultimate ‘heroine moment,’ sharing a heartfelt note alongside a series of glamorous photos on Instagram.
The Pushpa star showcased her journey to achieving perfection, revealing the effort and teamwork behind her stunning looks. “My heroine moment,” Rashmika began in her caption.
“I’ve always been fascinated seeing models and actors look so perfect. It takes a lot of hard work, and I think I’ve somewhat achieved it. But it’s not just me—it’s about working with amazing people, having the right team, editing, and talented photographers behind the lenses. Ok, I am done now.”
In the photos, Rashmika exuded elegance in a sleek black sari paired with statement earrings. Her makeup, featuring kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara, and nude lipstick, complements her timeless look, earning admiration from fans.
Just days earlier, Rashmika delighted her followers by posting another set of pictures in an orange sari. Alongside the photos, she expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love her fans have shown for Pushpa 2: The Rule.
“Thank you for all your love for Pushpa and Srivalli! If you’ve watched it, I hope you enjoyed it. And if you haven’t, please go watch it! Loads of love, my loves,” she wrote.
Professionally, Rashmika is riding high on the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. Released on December 5, the film has smashed box office records, grossing an astonishing INR 1,000 crore globally within just seven days.
The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster has reportedly collected INR 902 crore at the Indian box office and made history as the first Hindi film to surpass INR 100 crore during its second weekend.