Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna set the screen on fire in ‘Peelings’ song from ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’

The wait for the highly anticipated sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, is finally coming to an end. The makers of the film have recently unveiled the much-awaited Peelings song, featuring the dynamic duo of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

The song, a perfect blend of romance and energy, showcases the sizzling chemistry between Pushpa Raj and Srivalli. The visually stunning music video, coupled with the catchy tune, has already taken the internet by storm. The duo's electrifying performances and the film's larger-than-life production values have raised the bar for Indian cinema.

Allu, known for his charismatic screen presence, has once again outdone himself in the Peelings song. His intense expressions and energetic dance moves have captivated audiences worldwide. Rashmika, who plays the role of Srivalli, complements him perfectly, adding a touch of grace and beauty to the song.