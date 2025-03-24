Anita Ratnam’s Naachiyar Next brings 7th-century poet Andal to life at NMACC

Mumbai audiences are in for a cultural treat as acclaimed dancer and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Anita Ratnam presents her evocative dance-theatre production, Naachiyar Next, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on March 28, 2025. This powerful performance pays tribute to Andal, the 7th-century Tamil mystic poet and one of India’s earliest feminist voices.

A bold retelling of Andal’s story

With a career spanning over five decades and performances in 36 countries, Anita is a pioneer in reinterpreting classical dance for modern audiences. Trained in bharatanatyam, mohiniattam, and kathakali, she employs her signature Neo-bharatam style—a contemporary kinetic fusion of these classical forms—to tell Andal’s story in a deeply moving way. Naachiyar Next marks Anita’s fifth production on Andal, exploring the poet’s unfiltered emotions, unfulfilled love for Krishna, and her transformation into divinity. “This iteration delves into Andal’s sadness, her longing, and her final moments before she becomes one with the object of her passion,” she shares. While Meera Bai is widely recognised, Andal’s radical expression of devotion and desire remains lesser-known. “It’s time she stepped out of the shadows,” says Anita.