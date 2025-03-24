Anita Ratnam’s Naachiyar Next brings 7th-century poet Andal to life at NMACC

Mumbai audiences are in for a cultural treat as acclaimed dancer and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Anita Ratnam presents her evocative dance-theatre production, Naachiyar Next, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on March 28, 2025. This powerful performance pays tribute to Andal, the 7th-century Tamil mystic poet and one of India’s earliest feminist voices.
With a career spanning over five decades and performances in 36 countries, Anita is a pioneer in reinterpreting classical dance for modern audiences. Trained in bharatanatyam, mohiniattam, and kathakali, she employs her signature Neo-bharatam style—a contemporary kinetic fusion of these classical forms—to tell Andal’s story in a deeply moving way. Naachiyar Next marks Anita’s fifth production on Andal, exploring the poet’s unfiltered emotions, unfulfilled love for Krishna, and her transformation into divinity. “This iteration delves into Andal’s sadness, her longing, and her final moments before she becomes one with the object of her passion,” she shares. While Meera Bai is widely recognised, Andal’s radical expression of devotion and desire remains lesser-known. “It’s time she stepped out of the shadows,” says Anita.
Costume designer and textile historian Sandhya Raman has drawn inspiration from the Saurashtrian weavers of Tamil Nadu to create outfits that honour Andal’s heritage. Anita’s commitment to amplifying female narratives extends to her choice of an all-female musical ensemble, featuring vocalists, veena players and a rare female percussionist. The music, a blend of traditional Tamil verses and English translations, ensures accessibility while preserving the spiritual core of Andal’s poetry. While Anita previously portrayed Andal herself, in this production she takes on the role of storyteller and inner voice. “Twenty years ago, I embodied Andal on stage. Today, I shape her story as a narrator, allowing a younger dancer to bring her physical form to life,” she reflects. This transition bridges the ancient and the contemporary, offering audiences a fresh perspective on Andal’s legacy. Following successful runs in Chennai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Puducherry, Naachiyar Next is set to tour Pune, Kolkata and Coimbatore.