Sonal Mansingh: I want to contribute to something deeper

Padma Vibhushan awardee and Indian classical dancer Dr Sonal Mansingh recently presented her latest creation, ‘Bhava-Ganga’, at the Stein auditorium of the India Habitat Centre.

Beautifully weaving together elements of history and culture, ‘Bhava Ganga’ is a dance-theatre production that addresses contemporary social issues. In it, Mansingh highlights pressing societal issues such as social equality and women empowerment and portrays the river as a silent witness to humanity’s evolution.

Speaking to us, she says, “the word Bhava describes sentiments, emotions, nuances and flavours of life. Without any feelings, no creature can live. Every river is a mother of the people. A mother nourishes and protects her child. Ganga is not just a river; she is the lifeline of our civilisation, a witness to the rise and fall of empires”.