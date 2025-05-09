Neha Singh gives an interesting tribute to the journey of pregnancy and motherhood through dance

A

The name of my performance is Vaatsalya Yaatra, which means “the journey of unspoken love.” Now that I’ve entered the ninth month of my pregnancy, I want to showcase my love towards my unborn child and the entire eight-month journey — my thought process through it all. My main intention is to show people that pregnancy does not stop you from dancing.

The repertoire begins with a traditional Pushpanjali, followed by an Amma Kauthvam. This piece is a conversation between an unborn child and the mother, where the foetus expresses gratitude for her unconditional love. Then comes a short instrumental piece where I celebrate this new phase of life with my sakhis (friends).

The next part is a solo piece where I speak to my unborn child, expressing gratitude for being chosen to be his mother. One thought that constantly nagged me throughout these eight months was whether it would be a boy or a girl. This song explores the different scenarios I imagined — how my relationship would be if I had a boy, and how it would be with a girl. Each scenario is presented as a separate piece. This solo concludes with a poem about a mother’s equal love for her child, regardless of gender. The next piece in the repertoire speaks about the greatness of a woman — the many roles she plays in her life, and how she must cherish each one. The performance ends with a traditional Thillana.