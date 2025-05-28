The enduring role of fashion in Indian classical dance

Each classical dance form in India — be it Odissi, Manipuri, Kuchipudi, Mohiniyattam, Kathakali or others — has a distinctive costume language rooted in centuries-old traditions. These costumes are deeply tied to the regional, religious, and narrative contexts from which the dances evolved. For example, the bright silk saris and temple jewellery worn in Bharatanatyam echo the attire of ancient temple dancers, while the elaborate face paint and layered skirts of Kathakali transform performers into larger-than-life mythological characters.

Fabric, colour, embellishment, and silhouette all play intentional roles. In many forms, such as Odissi and Mohiniyattam, white or off-white dominates the palette — a symbol of spiritual purity — often offset by red, which represents energy and divinity. Gold zari work and handcrafted jewellery, meanwhile, reinforce the sacred nature of the performance, often mirroring the attire of deities portrayed in temple sculpture.