Anita Ratnam brings A Million Sitas at NCPA: ‘Every Indian woman must meet Sita at least once’

A

My choice of the four women was deliberate. I had initially included Shabari, the humble indigenous bhakta, but the work became too long, so I eventually dropped her.

Mandodari is extremely vibrant and vital. There is even a story that she was once a frog. In North India, she is considered the daughter of Vishwakarma, the architect of the heavens. In every telling, she is wise, gracious, dignified, and empathetic. She holds Ravana’s moods together and served as his most trusted counsel, though he never listened to her warnings about abducting Sita.

Surpanakha has always fascinated me. She is a strong woman, one of the early feminist voices, who grew up with three brothers who constantly criticised and ignored her. She ruled over a beautiful forest domain. When she sees the handsome Prince Rama, she falls in love and boldly approaches him. She is a princess, not the ugly, fanged ogre that later versions portray. I see her like Tina Turner, who is tall, powerful, long-legged, with a whip-like attitude, almost like a corporate CEO. She knew her mind.

Ahalya represents the politics of desire. She did not ask to be created, but Brahma, in his ego, created her as the most beautiful being. All the gods lusted after her. Without her permission, she is given in marriage to the old Rishi Gautama, who had no real need for a wife. To me, she is the 'trophy wife’, perfect, flawless, yet unloved. Her husband is consumed by career, power, and ego, while she yearns for a kind word and a loving touch. Many modern women experience this: accomplished and successful, yet deeply lonely.

Manthara was the loyal maid who raised Kaikeyi. For her, the queen was everything. If she had not reminded Kaikeyi of the two boons at the crucial moment, we would have no Ramayana; Rama and Sita would have been crowned, and the story would simply end. Today, she would be seen as an astute political strategist who understood timing. As a choreographer, I was also drawn to the distinct physicalities of these women—Manthara’s gait, Mandodari’s origins as a frog, Surpanakha’s strength and entitlement, Ahalya’s fragility like mist. They offered me the possibility of creating different physical vocabularies.