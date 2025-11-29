Choreography duo brings friendship and energy to workshops across India

Hyderabad didn’t just welcome two choreographers, but welcomed a duo, who move through life almost like they move through choreography, instinctively in sync. Tushar Shetty and Tejas Varma arrived at Aniketh’s Dance Art Institute, not with the air of headliners on tour, but with the warmth of two friends returning to something that has always felt like home . Their ongoing India tour, for them, is less about ticking cities off the list, and more about revisiting the spark that first pulled them into dance.

It’s a journey stitched together with friendship, familiarity and the shared heartbeat, which only years of dancing together can create

Explaining what sparked the tour, Tushar laughs and leans into the practical side of the idea before the sentiment. He shares, “We have been dancing together for a long time, doing several shows and reality projects. Yet, we had never attempted something like this. Teju has reached an age where he is creating his own choreographies. I had been away from teaching and workshops, and genuinely missed that experience. I also wanted Teju to explore this side of touring, learning, teaching, and to understand what it feels like to be around students. Since we had the time, this felt the perfect moment to travel together, create content, and finally bring alive a plan we had been discussing since early this year.”

Hyderabad, they tell CE, was worth the trip. Tejas reflects on his familiarity with the city, and the warmth of the classrooms: “It was good. Although I come to the city very often, this was my first time doing a workshop in Hyderabad. It was my first time having this experience, and on top of that, Chikiri Chikiri (Peddi) happened, I was very happy. Everyone did a good job. I had a lot of fun.” To this, Tushar warmly adds, “Hyderabad is where I come for food, and for classes at Aniketh’s Dance Art Institute. Teaching here for the second time brought a great vibe. Even though the number of students was different from last time, it never mattered because the fun, the energy and the effort stayed the same. Hyderabad always has a crazy vibe.”

There has always been something genuinely lovely about the bond Tushar and Tejas developed ever since Super Dancer 3. Reflecting on that bond, Tushar says, “Personally, between us, I don’t think much has changed, apart from him growing up, having a moustache now, and his voice changing (laughs). Individually we have both grown a lot, but the bond remains the same. Super Dancer 3 was my first show as a choreographer and Teju’s first time coming on screen; it changed both our lives. It has been six years now, and we have only seen growth. We hope it continues, whether we do things together or separately, we just want to see the best of the world.”

When they set choreography for a workshop, both describe a similar creative instinct: Tejas explains his method: “I keep listening to a song for a couple of days, before I set the steps. Whatever naturally comes out of my body, I let it flow and then slowly shape it until the choreography forms. If the vibe continues, I go with the flow, but if it breaks, I take two or three days before returning to it again. I take my time to choreograph because I want the movement to come honestly and effortlessly.” As we panned the same to Tushar, he adds, “For me, teaching isn’t about showcasing my best; it’s about understanding students’ strengths and creating choreography they can genuinely learn. A workshop for the students is just like how film choreography is for the actors. My focus is always on making sure they can grasp it, not on showing off.”

Social media and packed schedules are certainly an honest strain. Tushar admits: “I’m honestly not an Instagram person, I come from a time before it even existed. Balancing content with film shoots has always been tough for me. One big reason I wanted to do this tour was to return to dancing, take classes again, and share more videos. I’ve been away from the workshop scene for the last four to five years because of my work in the commercial industry, and juggling both worlds is still challenging.”

On what’s next, Tushar is candid and content: “There is a future project for now, and I have nothing else in mind. I have taken a break from reality shows and want to focus on tours and workshops, with this being only the second city and many more planned until December.”

Tushar and Tejas aren’t just touring, they’re rediscovering the joy that first pulled them into dance. As they travel from city to city, they carry the same ease, humour and passion that have shaped their journey together.

(Story by Darshita Jain)