Savour the flavours of Parsi cuisine at Novotel Hyderabad airport’s Majja Ni Life! festival

Entering the haven of food at Novotel Hyderabad Airport has always been a delightful experience. Getting a chance to taste cuisines from across the world is a treat — and this time, it was the Parsi food that truly made our day.

The ongoing Parsi food festival titled Majja Ni Life!, on until November 30, features some truly mouth-watering dishes

The menu curated by chef Daisy Chenoy had our taste buds drooling over the rich flavours of Parsi cuisine.

Starting off with some Marghina Fracha: a deep-fried chicken cutlet — the dish was truly flavourful. Then moving on to the Patrani Macchi, prawns fry, fish and much more, the meal started off royally.

Moving forward to the main course, who would want to miss Dhansak made with lentils and mutton? It was definitely good, especially when paired with some Caramel Rice. The perfectly cooked rice made for a wonderful combination with the Dhansak. The live counters featuring Keema Pav also made our meal special. The keema, well done with spices, paired beautifully with the pav that was tossed in butter.

Then came the Jardaloo Sali Chicken and Koli Fry — dishes that made the cuisine even more tasty and wonderful. The live counters truly offered a great combination of both non-vegetarian and vegetarian delicacies.

Moving on to the desserts, how could we resist the very own Parsi flavours of Ravo, Sev and Lagannu Custard that made the meal even more satisfying. With only a few days left to relish these flavours, grab the opportunity to taste the best of Parsi food while enjoying the ambience at Novotel Hyderabad Airport. The chef has prepared each dish with a lot of love and showcased her passion for food while serving the best of the cuisine.

(Story by Shreya Veronica)