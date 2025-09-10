Malavika Sarukkai’s Beeja comes to Delhi

Five decades of dance

Born in 1959, Sarukkai hails from Tamil Nadu, where she began learning Bharatanatyam at the age of seven, training under Kalyanasundaram Pillai of the Thanjavur bani and Rajaratnam of the Vazhuvoor bani, and later studying Odissi with guru Kelucharan Mohapatra. With over five decades of dance behind her, her passion never waned. “Dance itself is exciting. Every day something new happens — a nuance I didn’t see before, a freshness in rehearsal,” she says. For her, what sustains the art is not repetition but discovery: “I don’t want to imitate what I did yesterday.”

Much of her dedication was shaped by her mother, Saroja Kamakshi — her first teacher, lifelong companion in dance, and spiritual guide. “She was the force in my life,” Sarukkai recalls. “She always spoke of a bigger vision — that dance is not just about I, me, myself, but about the spirit of dance.” After her mother’s passing in 2013, she had to, in her words, “find myself all over again.” She adds, “It was very tough because she was everything in my life.” Even today, she says, her presence anchors her practice: “Her spirit lives in my dance.”