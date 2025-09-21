This upcoming Chennai performance by Divya Nayar reimagines the Madurai legend through dance

As Navaratri draws near, the city finds itself preparing not just for devotion but for dance, a performance that celebrates one of Tamil Nadu’s most beloved deities— Meenakshi, the goddess of Madurai. Dancer Divya Nayar and her school Dakshina will premiere Meenatchi, a Bharatanatyam production that brings mythology to life with imagination and reverence.

Unlike many goddesses of lore, Meenakshi’s story is rooted in earth before it touches the divine. Divya, who has been fascinated by the Madurai goddess for a very long time, gives us a glimpse into the history of the deity. “She was born in Madurai to the Pandya king and queen and grew up to become not only the ruler but also the general of her army. When she went to Kailasa, she fell in love with Lord Shiva and that’s when she truly started showing signs of being feminine.”

Talking about what inspired Divya to take this particular story for the performance, she says, “Yes, she is an incarnation of Goddess Parvathi but she is also very dear to the people of Madurai. I loved how this deity was almost a living presence in the hearts of the people in Madurai. She is regarded more as the queen of the city than just a goddess.”