Medai’s Navarathri Utsav unites tradition, innovation and divine celebration

The final line-up is not about ‘who’s best,’ but about how beautifully different voices can come together to create one celebration,” says Shakira Mukthar, Artistic and Executive Director of Medai. From September 22 to October 3, Medai will host its annual Navarathri Utsav, presenting 30 performances across 12 evenings.

Classical roots and fresh voices shine at Navarathri Utsav 2025

This year, nearly 400 dancers applied to be part of the festival, with applications arriving from Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and beyond. “The sheer number of applications itself was overwhelming — and also heartening,” Shakira says. “The curation process was guided by artistic merit, thematic relevance, and the spirit of Navarathri. While shortlisting, we weren’t just looking for technical brilliance; we wanted sincerity, individuality, and performances that contribute to the overall narrative of the festival.”

The result is a line-up that balances seasoned names with emerging dancers. “Established artists carry the weight of tradition and years of experience,” Shakira explains. “Young performers bring a certain rawness, courage, and freshness. When placed together, the audience gets to see the art form’s depth and its future at the same time. It’s like watching the roots and the new shoots of a tree side by side.”

She adds that this year’s programming is distinguished by variety. “We’re presenting a mix of solo, duet and group performances, which showcases the richness of our classical traditions in different forms. What makes 2025 special is the spectrum of talent: from freshers taking their first steps into performance, to artists with years of experience. There will also be special pieces dedicated to the nine forms of the Goddess and collaborations between artists who usually wouldn’t share a stage. Expect the unexpected.”