Medai’s Navarathri Utsav unites tradition, innovation and divine celebration

The final line-up is not about ‘who’s best,’ but about how beautifully different voices can come together to create one celebration,” says Shakira Mukthar, Artistic and Executive Director of Medai. From September 22 to October 3, Medai will host its annual Navarathri Utsav, presenting 30 performances across 12 evenings.
This year, nearly 400 dancers applied to be part of the festival, with applications arriving from Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and beyond. “The sheer number of applications itself was overwhelming — and also heartening,” Shakira says. “The curation process was guided by artistic merit, thematic relevance, and the spirit of Navarathri. While shortlisting, we weren’t just looking for technical brilliance; we wanted sincerity, individuality, and performances that contribute to the overall narrative of the festival.”
The result is a line-up that balances seasoned names with emerging dancers. “Established artists carry the weight of tradition and years of experience,” Shakira explains. “Young performers bring a certain rawness, courage, and freshness. When placed together, the audience gets to see the art form’s depth and its future at the same time. It’s like watching the roots and the new shoots of a tree side by side.”
She adds that this year’s programming is distinguished by variety. “We’re presenting a mix of solo, duet and group performances, which showcases the richness of our classical traditions in different forms. What makes 2025 special is the spectrum of talent: from freshers taking their first steps into performance, to artists with years of experience. There will also be special pieces dedicated to the nine forms of the Goddess and collaborations between artists who usually wouldn’t share a stage. Expect the unexpected.”
Among the performers is Bharatanatyam dancer Mahitha Suresh, presenting Abhirami Kadaikangale, drawn from the revered 100-verse poem Abhirami Anthathi. Her mother and guru, Vidya Bhavani Suresh, chose four verses that could be adapted into a tight 15-minute choreography. “Each of the selected verses are rich in meaning and also offer a lot of scope for abhinaya,” Mahitha explains. “It is no exaggeration to say I always feel a sense of horripilation when performing this dance piece.”
The verses she interprets range from verse 41, in which the poet marvels at the blessings of Goddess Abhirami and Lord Shiva, to the popular verse 69 (Dhanam Tharum), believed to bestow wealth and education. “Navarathri is a festival that is very close to my heart,” Mahihta says. “On a personal level, I love golu-hopping, seeing the variety of bommais, and meeting friends and family. On an artistic level, it feels special to be performing during an auspicious occasion like Navarathri.”
Her performance also includes Ee Vasudha, part of the Kovur Pancharatnams composed by Tyagaraja. “To incorporate the spirit of the temple, I begin the piece as a devotee who is walking in search of the temple, spots it at the end of the tree-lined road, approaches the door and reverently enters,” Mahitha explains. “To be able to present a unique work that is a part of Chennai’s musical heritage through Bharatanatyam means a lot to me, like a little celebration of my city through my dance.”
For Bengaluru-based troupe Ananya Kala Niketana, their performance Jagat Janani is about honouring the divine feminine. “We consider this a divine opportunity,” they say. “Being part of Navarathri Utsav is an opportunity for self reflection, devotion and spiritual growth, through dance which is our prayer. Every movement, every gesture and every story weaves devotion, beauty and spiritual growth for both of us.” They also urge young aspirants to “go deep into the art form, practice regularly and be extremely devoted. By doing this, the artform will help us grow culturally and spiritually.”
Performer Madhumita Suresh describes her repertoire as “a sincere attempt to explore and celebrate the spiritual energy Devi embodies,” featuring pieces on Meenakshi, Tripurasundari, Kali, Saraswati and Mahalakshmi. “My Acharya always reminds us that among the sixteen upacharas, nrityam holds a sacred place as an offering to the Divine,” she says. “When I received this opportunity to perform for Navarathri, I was truly overwhelmed. Performing feels like a privilege, like experiencing a preview of what the Margazhi season brings.”
For Madhumita, the festival represents a harmony of devotion, energy and artistry. “Genuine artistry and energy often come from sincere devotion,” she reflects. “This festival beautifully brings this unity, which is why this season holds special meaning for me.”
For Shakira, this is exactly what keeps classical dance alive today. “Classical dance is not just about preserving tradition; it’s about keeping it alive in the present. What makes it relevant is how deeply it connects to emotions we all understand — longing, joy, struggle, devotion. A festival like this allows people to see those emotions come alive on stage. It reminds us that classical art isn’t something old; it’s something timeless.”
Navarathri Utsav 2025 runs till October 3 at Medai, Chennai. Performances begin at 5.30 pm. Tickets and select free shows are available through Medai.