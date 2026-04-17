Bengaluru’s Crew 8e1 makes history, becomes first Indian team to win ‘Body Rock Asia’ and qualify for the world finals

The Bengaluru dance scene is witnessing a major moment on the global stage following a landmark victory in the Philippines. Crew 8e1 — a professional team under the city’s very own Studio 8e1 — has clinched the championship title at Body Rock Asia 2026, marking the first time an Indian team has ever brought home the trophy. Known globally as the ‘Super Bowl of the Dance Community,’ this competition is the prestigious sole qualifier for the world finals. We catch up with the team’s choreographer and director — Sandy Sundar, a Chennai-based dancer and choreographer who opens up about the emotional weight of the win and the high-stakes journey that lies ahead.
“For many of us, this is a dream we have been carrying ever since we started dancing professionally — to represent India on an international stage through dance,” the choreographer explains. Sandy, who began his career in Chennai and built his reputation choreographing for senior teams and college crews before moving to Bengaluru, led a crew of 16 dancers all the way to Manila, Philippines. This victory is especially poignant given the team’s composition; nearly 80 percent of the crew are young students still pursuing their education, with only a few members being financially independent.
The routine that secured the gold was an open-style performance — a versatile and fusion-based genre that prioritises individual expression and storytelling over rigid technique. It was a visceral piece of storytelling rooted in the history of Sri Lankan Tamil people and the scars of civil war. “The story carries deep values and we wanted to create something that resonates both with our country and a global audience,” Sandy explains. “No mistakes could happen and we were fixing our props until the very last minute,” Sandy recalls.
While the win in the Philippines has given the team immense confidence, their journey is just beginning. By winning the Asian qualifier, Crew 8e1 has officially earned the right to represent the continent at the world finals in San Diego, USA, this July.
“If the funding is there, every Indian team can do much better,” Sandy avers, emphasising that talent is never the issue — capital is. As they prepare to expand the team and refine their choreography for the global stage, Sandy is hopeful that Bengaluru will step up to support its champions. “Everybody is moving towards new generation ideologies,” he smiles while describing the city’s competitive and evolving dance culture. “Dance, at its core, is community and we believe that when passionate people come together, dreams move closer to reality,” he concludes.
Written by Anoushka Kundu
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