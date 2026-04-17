Bengaluru’s Crew 8e1 makes history, becomes first Indian team to win ‘Body Rock Asia’ and qualify for the world finals

Dancing through history

The routine that secured the gold was an open-style performance — a versatile and fusion-based genre that prioritises individual expression and storytelling over rigid technique. It was a visceral piece of storytelling rooted in the history of Sri Lankan Tamil people and the scars of civil war. “The story carries deep values and we wanted to create something that resonates both with our country and a global audience,” Sandy explains. “No mistakes could happen and we were fixing our props until the very last minute,” Sandy recalls.

While the win in the Philippines has given the team immense confidence, their journey is just beginning. By winning the Asian qualifier, Crew 8e1 has officially earned the right to represent the continent at the world finals in San Diego, USA, this July.

“If the funding is there, every Indian team can do much better,” Sandy avers, emphasising that talent is never the issue — capital is. As they prepare to expand the team and refine their choreography for the global stage, Sandy is hopeful that Bengaluru will step up to support its champions. “Everybody is moving towards new generation ideologies,” he smiles while describing the city’s competitive and evolving dance culture. “Dance, at its core, is community and we believe that when passionate people come together, dreams move closer to reality,” he concludes.

Written by Anoushka Kundu

Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress