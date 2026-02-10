Hitesh H Teckchandani and Priyam Bose share how they are shaping a new dance landscape in Kolkata

A

Hitesh: I was always determined to return to Kolkata. In 2014-15, after my higher studies in dance and culture, I started giving training at a fitness studio. But I always aspired to curate a more flexible training programme independent of others’ interference. It was only after COVID that a lot of spaces were shut down. And that we thought was the best time to plunge in.

Priyam: Coming from a Bengali household, I’ve always been into training in classical dance styles like Kathak and a few others. I eventually started learning the Indian contemporary dance form, joined the Mamata Shankar ballet troupe, and stayed there for 13 years. As I started growing up, I wanted to try and learn different styles as well and trained myself in some hip-hop, ballet, kalaripayattu, and ultimately, the Latin dance forms. Being a dancer and being as versatile as possible is something that I’ve always loved to do, and then educating people in whatever little I know has always been a personal favourite thing to do.